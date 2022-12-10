A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about two power substations in a North Carolina county being damaged by gunfire and investigated as a criminal act:
• How about calling it what it is. Domestic terrorism? — Clarence L.
On a story about the James Monroe High School’s Mavericks falling to the Yellowjackets of Williamstown 52-20 in the Class A championship game:
• Be proud and hold your head high. You had a great season — Glen L.
• Stand tall — Clarence L.
On a story about Mercer County resident Cody Church being featured on the Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught on Camera” show:
• Wasn’t there one last week featuring a building in Princeton? — Mark F.
• Bluefield-Princeton Airport — yes, the one that used to have scheduled service by Piedmont — is one of the few alleged haunted airports — Denny L.
On a letter to the editor calling for support of teachers:
• They deserve to be paid more, less standardized testing and better support from the county and from the parents instead of parents blaming the teachers for their kids not doing their assignments — Joe H.
• Parents are a big problem. Back your teachers. Let your kids see you support them but then again parents don’t demand respect from their kids. Kids today rule the roost — Sharon G.
• Only if they don’t teach CRT; otherwise, they need to be replaced — Linda A.
On a story about McDowell County’s sheriff recently completing the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held in Quantico, Va.:
• Congratulations on your success. And May God protect you and our officers — Loretta H.
• Congratulations. Nice to see someone back home trying to improve it — Jessie B.
• Congratulations — Debbie S.
• Congratulations — Ernie Y.
On a story about Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County announcing he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans’ control of the West Virginia Senate to 31 of its 34 seats:
• Man came to his senses — Jimmy O.
• I don’t like a one-party system — Linda D.
• Now that they have super majorities things will improve for the working man, right? Couldn’t even type that with a straight face — Matt M.
On a story about West Virginia University giving Coach Neal Brown another chance to turn the football program around:
• Sometimes I just don’t understand. What are they thinking? — Becky S.
• Probably another year by the wayside, but let’s hope not. West Virginia fan forever win — Clarence W.
• Well looks like Neal Brown is back and if he can win eight or nine games they will extend his contract — Chuck D.
• Dang, I wonder how ya get a contract like that. That’s better than a license to steal! — Larry T.
On a story about federal EPA Administrator Michael Regan touring McDowell County as part of his “Journey to Justice” campaign:
• Tell him to tour Egerie W.Va. No water at all — Jimmy B.
• Why would it take so long for these families going through this? Do your job, people put you in office for my goodness and why (are) you touring. Take everything you need to fix these troubles — Barb T.
On a story about Tazewell County School Board member David Woodard being the first person from the county to be named president of the Virginia School Board Association:
• Way to go Davey, a big congrats and well done — Pat B.
• Way to go David Woodard — Cindy P.
• Congratulations — Alfred M.
• Congratulations. You deserve it — Mary C.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about the current problems with the congressional process of writing legislation, and how Republicans can correct it:
• Good column and 100 percent true and accurate! — Larry T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.