When I was going through the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Nov. 7 edition, I saw a photo I normally don’t see on a Lifestyles page. What was it? Well, I normally don’t see huge spiders.
I’m sure a lot of readers who don’t count spiders among their favorite animals recoiled a bit or quickly turned the page, but I had a different gut reaction.
“Wow, that’s gorgeous. I wouldn’t mind having one,” I thought to myself.
I have a pet tarantula known as a Chilean Rose, but this spider gracing the Telegraph’s page was a Joro spider, a big spider from East Asia. It has a leg span of about 3 inches, and they can weave webs that are about 10 feet wide. They’ve established themselves in Georgia, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re making their way across the South.
Researchers interviewed for that story were not entirely sure how Joro spiders reached America, but I have a theory of my own. There are a lot of collectors in the United States who love arachnids of all types. There are breeders raising baby tarantulas and scorpions for the pet trade, and I’m sure the Joro spider’s hit that list. I’m sure that I saw what’s called a care sheet for the Joro spider on a pet bugs website. Basically, these sheets are roundups for information about a particular species care and feeding: temperature, size of enclosure, food a species prefers and how big they can grow.
Florida has been plagued by exotic species that escaped from pet shops wrecked by hurricanes or dumped into the wild by overwhelmed pet owners. Pythons have become a huge problem there because, well, they’re literally huge snakes with huge appetites. Eager snake enthusiasts buy these huge species without thinking about what to do when their beloved pet is 12 or more feet long. Other reptiles such as iguanas can grow to huge sizes that are just as overwhelming for the unprepared.
And I remember a time back in the ’80s when having a poisonous snake was the popular prestige pet. My own California king snake, Alice, has nipped me more than once after mistaking my fingers for a mouse. If Alice was something like a black mamba, I wouldn’t be writing this column right now. My obituary would come with a story about the idiotic way a certain reporter got himself killed.
Now, my tarantula has venom, but only about as bad as what you’d get from a wasp or a hornet. Tarantulas as a rule don’t have deadly venom, but some collectors have kept large spiders like the South American broom spider, which does have deadly venom. Scorpions such as the emperor scorpion and the Asian forest scorpion can be good pets, but there are others equipped with dangerous venom.
Christmas is coming up soon, and sometimes parents buy their kids a new pet or collectors treat themselves to something especially exotic. That’s all well and good, but do your research first. This applies not only to reptiles and pet bugs, but also to dog and cat breeds.
Pleas for a cool spider or scorpion that come with warnings about venom should be ignored. I don’t care how responsible the intended recipient seems to be. If you have a pet reptile or bug, you’re going to be bitten or stung sometime. It’s going to happen. and make sure how big this pet will be when it’s an adult. An animal that’s easy to manage when it’s a baby could be big and hazardous when it’s all grown up.
I won’t be getting a Joro spider anytime soon. Where could I keep it? I’d love to have a giant tarantula, but those species come with bad attitudes and other issues. If you do get any new pet for Christmas, be sure to do your research and make sure that it’s a gift that won’t become a headache or worse down the road.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
