The new Renaissance Village project in McDowell County looks all but finished, at least from the exterior. According to officials with Reconnecting McDowell, construction work is now focused on the interior of the two-story, 16 apartment complex for teachers.
Construction started in early August 2019 on the project, which is located in downtown Welch. The development was first known as the Teachers Village, but its name was later changed to the Renaissance Village. Besides providing apartments for educators, the new building also features retail space.
The size and scope of the project has already changed the skyline of downtown Welch. It is the first multi-story construction project to be undertaken in the city in nearly 50 years.
Bob Brown, treasurer for Reconnecting McDowell, said the top two floors of the Renaissance Village will have 16 apartments.
“They are a combination of one and two-bedroom apartments,” Brown told the Daily Telegraph. “The first two floors are going to be retail and/or commercial space. It’s coming along really well.”
Brown anticipates the Renaissance Village being ready for occupancy this July.
Of course, it now remains to be seen just what impact the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent state of emergency and stay at home orders will have on this and other ongoing construction projects in West Virginia. But we are hopeful that work on the interior of the Renaissance Village won't be negatively impacted by this crisis.
Reconnecting McDowell began work on the Renaissance Village project several years ago in an effort to provide modern housing for local teachers. Many of McDowell County’s teachers have to commute long distances every day, and some do not live in the county itself.
“One of the issues we’ve had in the past is that we don’t have any housing or no rentable housing,” School Superintendent Carolyn Falin said. “Most people want to sell their houses, and they don’t have a lot of (rental) properties.”
Prior to the decision by Gov. Jim Justice to close all Mountain State schools, McDowell County was working to fill 24 teaching vacancies. Substitute teachers were being used for those positions.
Once the new Renaissance Village is finished and ready for occupancy, it should help in recruiting new teachers to the school. Those candidates for employment will have modern housing readily available that was designed with prospective teachers in mind.
In addition to providing housing for teachers, the project also is providing an economic boost to the city. Once school is back in session and teachers are living in the building, vehicular and foot traffic in the downtown area also should be increased.
The project is a win-win for the school system, the city of Wech and McDowell County.
We look forward to the opening of the Renaissance Village this summer, and we encourage those teachers looking for housing close to their schools to take advantage of this new facility.
