After nearly a year of construction, the new Renaissance Village in McDowell County is now complete and ready for occupancy. We hope to see teachers inside of the two-story structure soon.
Work on the new apartment complex for teachers began in August 2019. The project was finished earlier this summer, and the apartments are now being shown to teachers.
The purpose of the Renaissance Village, an effort of Reconnecting McDowell, is to provide modern housing for teachers in McDowell County. The $7 million structure also includes space that is available for commercial use.
“The apartments are finished and ready for occupancy,” Janet Bass, a spokesperson for Reconnecting McDowell, said earlier this month. “And we are currently showing the furnished model apartments. We have a lot of interest.”
Many of McDowell County’s teachers currently have to commute long distances every day, and some do not live in the county itself. Part of the problem is due to the lack of modern housing and rental units in the county.
School officials in McDowell hope that the Renaissance Village will help with teacher recruitment efforts in the county.
“This is really an exciting new venture for McDowell County,” Bass said. “It certainly fulfills many hopes and dreams of not only economic development, but modern, affordable housing for teachers and others who have not been able to find anything available in the county. We certainly hope teachers will take advantage of it and live close to their jobs.”
We, too, encourage teachers to make good use of this new housing project.
Having a modern, state-of-the-art housing complex for teachers in McDowell County also should help with teacher recruitment and retention efforts in the months and years ahead.
We know things are still unsettled right now with the pandemic, but we fully expect to see some children back in the classroom in McDowell County come Sept. 8. So now would be the time for teachers, particularly those who must travel long distances each day to reach their home schools, to consider occupancy in the Renaissance Village.
