Now that Mercer County has an active dilapidated and abandoned structures committee, property owners are starting to take notice. The newly-formed committee got to work in August, sending out notices to 15 owners of structures that are considered to be dilapidated and a danger to the community.
Lori Mills, who is the county's new dilapidated structures officer, said 13 of the 15 property owners who were initially contacted by the committee responded. Most are promising to work with the county in having the structures removed.
"I would say that the majority of folks that we’ve contacted realize that they have a property that’s in violation,” Mills said during a county commission meeting earlier this month.
The initial round of property owners who were contacted by the county are scheduled to meet with the building commission on Thursday of this week. That meeting will get underway at 5 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse.
Dilapidated structures that pose a safety hazard to the public are the committee's top priority, according to Mills.
“Aside from that, we look at heavily-traveled roads because we do have tourism and we want to put our best foot forward,” she said.
It should be noted that the commission is just beginning its work. Mills is planning to identify another dozen structures that are being considered for demolition at Thursday's meeting.
She also is encouraging citizens across Mercer County to help by pointing out structures that could be in violation of the county’s ordinance. If there is a dilapidated or abandoned structure in your community that poses a potential threat to public safety, you can contact Mills at 304-431-8438 or email her at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
We are pleased to see that the dilapidated and abandoned structures committee is getting started with its all-important task of identifying and ultimately removing unwanted eyesores across Mercer County.
