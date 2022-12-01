I’m noticing a change in Mercer County’s landscape. When I’m driving down Route 52 or along city streets, I’m seeing gaps where decaying houses and other buildings used to stand. A burned out building in Bluewell has disappeared along with old houses across the highway. Decaying Princeton buildings I’ve seen for years have disappeared and I’ve watched dilapidated Bluefield houses coming down.
Mercer County has received $1.5 million from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help residents living in unincorporated areas tear down their dilapidated structures.
These property owners often want to get rid of these old homes and other buildings, but they can’t afford the price of demolishing them and having the debris hauled away.
The grants pay for the demolitions and disposing of the remains.
Basically, money is available and owners of these structures are being encouraged to seize the opportunity and apply for grants.
Some decaying structures have become unwanted landmarks throughout the county, so now there’s a chance to clear them away and open up new spaces. Dilapidated structures officer Lori Mills said that no lien is placed on properties that receive a demolition grant.
Many people have applied for grants and received them, but Mills said that there is plenty of money left, and this money can only be spent on demolitions. County grants are available only in the county’s unincorporated area, and not in the incorporated cities and towns.
Mills can be contacted by calling 304-431-8538 or by email at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org. Her office is located on the first floor of the Memorial Building near the Mercer County Courthouse.
I see lots of vacant buildings as I drive through the region. Some are huge coal facilities that look like fortresses.
Others are old school buildings that wouldn’t look out of place in a big city.
There are plenty of abandoned homes all along the local highways.
They often became empty when families moved away and forgot about the old houses their grandparents and other relatives once called home.
Some of these landmarks were once nice places to live, but they have fallen into ruin.
Sometimes I imagine exploring them, but then I imagine falling through rotten floors or collapsing staircases and drop the idea.
The old coal facilities and related structures are equally interesting, but I know how wandering through them could be as dangerous as trying to explore old coal mines.
You don’t know what sort of conditions you might encounter. That’s another reason why tearing down dilapidated structures is a good idea.
Besides improving a community’s property values, the demolitions also make life safer by taking temptations to venture inside away from children and urban explorers as they call themselves.
Tearing the structures down also takes away places for drug dealing and drug use.
Getting rid of these decaying structures opens up space for new construction, too. Vacated lots created by demolitions become new sites for homes, new businesses, parks, parking lots and other uses.
A new company coming to the Bluefield area, Omnis Building Technologies, will create housing that could be built in the newly-vacated spaces.
This will create more opportunities for new people to move into the area and help boost the economy.
Seeing the eyesore landmarks starting to come down around the region is good.
Not only will this trend give visitors a much better first impression, it will also encourage residents to take more pride in their communities.
The region’s natural beauty and scenic views are things to be proud of, and demolishing abandoned structures will make them shine even more.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
