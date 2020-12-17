When I drive through the area, I can easily start counting dilapidated structures that look like they’d fall down with a good kick. A lot of them are decaying because nobody has lived in them or used them for years. Others are burned-out husks that remain standing despite the blazes that gutted them. Any of them would make good backdrops for a post apocalypse movie or a cheap slasher film.
They take away from our landscape. Tourists don’t mind seeing old barns crumbling because they’re often off in the distance and even kind of neat looking, but charred houses and old buildings that have been deserted for years just don’t have that same appeal. They have as much charm as illegal trash dumps and piles of old tires and worn-out appliances rolled off embankments.
The Mercer County Planning Commission has been looking at a Raleigh County ordinance that allows for the demolition of eyesores dotting the landscape. The current plan is for the planning commission to meet this December, then forward a proposed ordinance that the Mercer County Commission can look at in January 2021.
Demolition initiatives in the cities of Princeton and Bluefield have been eliminating dilapidated structures for years. Abandoned houses, sheds and other collapsing structures take away from property values, so tearing them down is a boost to any neighborhood. One of my relatives in another county has that very problem now. A small house next to her home has been vacant for years, and it’s become a haven for rats and other vermin. I see the same problem every time I travel through the region. I see nice homes and other properties stuck next to eyesores that would make selling those nice homes a real challenge. Who wants to live next to a place that’s a rat haven?
There is the safety issue to consider, too. Besides being rat traps and places for conducting drug transactions, abandoned homes are structure fires ready to happen. I still remember an instance years ago when three abandoned homes along Princeton Avenue in Bluefield started burning. Fortunately, there were no inhabited homes nearby, so firefighters kept a watchful eye on the blazes and kept them under control. If any of those burning houses had been next to a family’s home, the story would have been different. Sparks and intense heat can spread structure fires. I’ve seen vinyl siding melt when a neighboring structure goes up in flames.
Other efforts to get rid of dilapidated structures are underway in places like the Town of Kimball in McDowell County. I’ve driven down Route 52, and getting rid of the abandoned structures along that highway both in Mercer County and McDowell County would make a big difference in the region’s appeal. I know a lot of tourists coming to southern West Virginia to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail see those eyesores, and I’m sure they don’t make a good impression.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett has said that demolishing dilapidated structures is an important part of economic development. A cleaned-up landscape makes a good impression on tourists at a time when Mercer County’s tourism industry is growing. It also makes a better impression on businesses looking for new locations.
I still remember years ago when I got off the bus in Bluefield – my car at the time was in the shop – and I walked to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for a job interview.
My first impression wasn’t very good. Downtown Bluefield wasn’t getting the revitalization it’s receiving now. I saw empty buildings that I thought looked pretty run down. I actually started wondering if coming here was a good idea. Now, if today’s downtown had greeted me, I would have headed for that faithful interview with more optimism.
Today I find myself wondering how many people looking at the region have turned around because they didn’t like the landscape’s appearance. Removing dilapidated structures will help take away those second thoughts.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.