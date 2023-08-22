Could Tazewell, Va., become the site of a solar farm? If so, the town wants to be prepared.
Although the town doesn’t currently have any ordinances in place regulating the development and location of solar farms, a public hearing on the issue was recently held.
“All we are trying to do is be proactive as far as solar farms, and put some guidelines in the books for folks wanting to put in a solar farm,” Town Manager Todd Day told the Daily Telegraph last week.
The town hasn’t received any official requests for proposals for a solar farm project.
“So in other words, I’ve not had a company to call and ask for a zoning permit,” Day said. “What we are trying to do is be proactive in protecting our shopping district.”
Day said there are other parts of the town, including areas zoned for heavy machinery, that would be more appropriate for such a project.
We get it, and we applaud the town for this proactive approach.
For those who may think it’s not needed, let’s remember the endless windmill debate turned debacle of 2009 and ensuing years.
Here’s a quick recap.
In December of 2008, a development of 60 large-scale windmills along the crest of East River Mountain was proposed as an energy project by Dominion.
In the coming weeks, the windmill project generated months of heated debate — not just from those living in Tazewell County, but from residents across the region.
Virginia and West Virginia.
Tazewell, Mercer, Bland, McDowell and Giles counties.
North Carolina, and beyond.
Opinions for and against the project poured in to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph from people across the U.S.
No matter how one felt about windmills, one thing was obvious: The issue was dividing the people of Four Seasons Country.
Intellectual debates were heated. Sentimental passions inflamed. Right was wrong, wrong was right. And, it appeared, month after month was passing with no decision about whether wind turbines would, or would not, be welcome in Tazewell County.
Finally, in February 2010, the tumultuous “windmill vote” took place at the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting. After more than 14 months of study, debate and dialogue, votes were cast in favor of the so-called ridgeline protection ordinance, which would, theoretically, stop the windmill project.
It didn’t.
Although no windmill farm was developed on top of the iconic mountain — not as of yet, anyway — the statutory, legal and emotional battle continued on.
It is with this in mind that we support the town of Tazewell’s approach to planning ahead for solar energy projects.
“We actually had a public hearing, but all the public hearing did was address zoning,” Day said, adding that any possible municipal ordinances, guidelines or regulations dealing with solar farms would come in the future.
“I’m absolutely confident as we educate ourselves and learn and talk with some of our colleagues across the Commonwealth, I’m sure we will implement guidelines,” Day said. “We will do everything we can to protect the integrity of the town so we can continue to grow.”
We agree.
Development and jobs should be a good thing for towns, counties and states — they should not tear communities apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.