Just because Gov. Jim Justice has ordered a loosening of pandemic restrictions in the Mountain State, it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Nor should we let our guard down when it comes to mask wearing, social distancing and other common sense measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Furthermore, it is important to remember that West Virginia’s mask mandate is still in place. So are the state’s social distancing rules.
Some have questioned whether Justice acted too quickly in relaxing pandemic rules in West Virginia. Interestingly enough, Justice announced the loosening of pandemic restrictions in West Virginia on the same day that health officials in neighboring Virginia confirmed the first case of the more contagious South Africa variant in nearby Southwest Virginia. Furthermore, one day later, health officials in West Virginia confirmed three cases of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, otherwise known as the UK variant of the virus, had been found in the north central region of West Virginia.
The hope, of course, is that enough people will be vaccinated before these variants become more widespread.
Justice said he decided to relax virus restrictions following numerous meetings with the state’s pandemic response team and others leaders regarding the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the increasing number of West Virginians who have been vaccinated.
The changes announced last week by Justice include:
• Increasing the capacity limit for all restaurants and bars from 50 percent of their seating capacity to 75 percent seating capacity. This change applies only if social distancing can be maintained between groups that arrive and sit together.
• For small businesses and retail stores, capacity can now increase from two people per 1,000 square feet to four people per 1,000 square feet.
• For grocery stores, capacity can now increase from three people per 1,000 square feet to six people per 1,000 square feet.
• The social gathering limit has been raised from 25 people to 75 people. It applies only for any gathering of people for purely social purposes and does not apply to any activity, business, or entity that has been deemed essential, such as religious services, weddings, or group meetings, conferences, or other special events.
• All counties in the state are now urged to send their students in grades Pre-K-8 back to in-person school instruction full-time.
• Live music performances, except for those incorporating vocals or using wind instruments, may now take place indoors, so long as the event is held in accordance with all applicable safety guidelines.
Many in the state are excited to see a relaxing of virus restrictions. And we understand that excitement, as it is another big step toward a return to normalcy.
Still, we should all remain vigilant while virus cases remain active in our community. So far 108 people in Mercer County have died of COVID-19 related complications, one of the highest death tolls in the state. In terms of total coronavirus-related deaths, Mercer County is now only surpassed by Kanwaha County, which is reporting 280 deaths; Wood County, 129 deaths; and Cabbell County, 160 deaths.
Although the number of active virus cases are still decreasing, it should be noted new coronavirus cases continue to be reported locally on a daily basis. So this is far from over.
Now is not the time to become complacent. We should continue to take this pandemic seriously.
