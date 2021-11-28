Local counties could be dealing with a familiar and burdensome problem come 2022.
The West Virginia County Commission Association recently informed the state’s county governments that the cost of housing inmates in the regional jail system will be increasing in 2022. The association says the cost of housing inmates is expected to rise from $48.25 per inmate to $54.13 per offender.
If the rate increase is allowed to happen, area counties that are already struggling with exorbitant regional jail fees will face even greater financial strains next year.
In Mercer County, the monthly regional jail bill is already the county’s greatest monthly expense, according to Commission President Gene Buckner. He says the pending rate increase will have to be worked into the county’s next fiscal year budget.
If the rate hike takes effect, Buckner says other parts of the county’s budget will likely have to be cut to help pay for the regional jail bill.
Commissioner Greg Puckett estimates that Mercer County currently pays $140,000 a month for housing inmates in the regional jail system. That is more than what the county commission spends annually on economic development.
With the rate hike, the average jail bill for Mercer County could grow to $170,000 a month, an alarming estimate that would cause great financial harm to the county.
While alternative sentencing options are utilized in Mercer County when possible, including the day report center and home confinement option, not every offender is a candidate for such a program. Each individual case must be measured on its own merits, including the seriousness of the crime that the offender is convicted of.
Ultimately, it will be up to the West Virginia Legislature to reign in the regional jail system and to get these unreasonable rates under control. Doing so should be a priority of all lawmakers in West Virginia.
