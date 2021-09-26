In a welcomed example of regional cooperation, several governing bodies in our area are pledging to work together on the development of a five-county, non-motorized, hiking, kayak, canoe, mountain biking and equestrian trail system, a project that will benefit both visitors to the region and local residents.
The Mercer County Commission passed a resolution earlier this month announcing its plan to join McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming and Summers counties in the development of a five-county, non-motorized trail authority, which will oversee the proposed development.
Having new hiking, kayak, canoe, mountain biking and equestrian trails in the five-county region will complement our existing ATV trails, including the seven-county Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, which takes in Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties.
According to the resolution adopted by the Mercer County commissioners, the five-county, non-motorized trail authority, pledges to develop a system that provides an alternative — not a competition — to the existing Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, which is geared toward ATV enthusiasts across the country.
The trails will not immediately link all five counties when they are completed, according to commissioner Bill Archer.
“It will not necessarily be contiguous, but as new trail opportunities become available, we’ll post them on a common website,” Archer said. “There’s some good starting points taking place already. I think the other commissions appear to be excited about it, and so are we.”
The new hiking, biking, equestrian, kayak and canoe trails would, in return, provide alternative recreational options for those out-of-town visitors, as well as local residents who are looking to enjoy the great outdoors.
The resolution further adds that the five counties hope to develop the non-motorized trail system on abandoned logging, coal haulage railways and stream-side trails with a goal of promoting healthy activities for citizens and guests while also embracing a commitment to environmental stewardship of the common natural resources within the five-county region.
There is no current time frame or schedule for the development of the five-county trail initiative, which is viewed as a long-term project by the participating counties. Still it is a welcomed plan, and a good way for the neighboring counties to work together toward a common goal.
The end initiative also will help to further enhance the region's growing outdoor and recreational offerings.
