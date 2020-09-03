My interest in finding new places to hike was stimulated when Editor Samantha Perry and photographer Jessica Nuzzo had a sunflower adventure at Camp Creek State Park and Forest. They rode up to a couple of fields planted with thousands of sunflowers to benefit local pollinators. Jessica’s photos showed everyone that the fields of sunflowers were quite a sight.
I took it into my head last Sunday to head for Camp Creek and try to see the sunflowers for myself or explore one of the many trails. As I drove up Interstate 77, I wondered if getting among so many flowers was a great move on my part. I still remember my sister Karen’s wedding years ago and how she insisted on having fresh flowers. My allergies kicked in fiercely and I managed on short breaths until the ceremony was over.
Well, logistics decided the issue for me. I reached the park and found the road leading up to the fields, and found that many other people who read the Bluefield Daily Telegraph wanted to see the sunflowers, too. Driving or hiking up that road among growing numbers of people didn’t appeal to me, so I got my hiking stick and started down Bear Wallow Trail.
I was soon alone deep in the forest, and I loved it.
The mud pits dotting the trail told me how Bear Wallow Road got its name. Those weren’t hard to overcome, and I kept on eye out for the second half of the trail’s name. I didn’t spot any bear tracks, but it was obvious that horseback riders used it pretty often.
Forested slopes towered to my left and a stony creek sang to my right. I kept going, always deciding that I wanted to go a bit further and see what was around that next bend. And as usual on a new trail, my curiosity carried me a good bit further than I had intended to go. I finally decided to turn around and head back for my car. Mosquitos and flies buzzed around me a bit, but this time I had remembered to apply bug repellant before leaving home. I got some itchy bites on my legs the last time I neglected this precaution.
There were plenty of people picnicking and camping. Sunday’s gorgeous weather made it a good day to get out of the house and enjoy nature. I had gone a lot deeper into the park than I had on previous visits, learning that there is much more to it than picnic shelters. Next time, I’ll go prepared for a longer hike and remember to bring a map along. I’ll probably break in some of the hiking sticks I’ve been working on, too. A new staff isn’t complete until it’s got a trail’s mud and dust on it. Only travel can season a staff properly.
Hiking through the mountains is fun during the summer, but I’d like to venture into the state park when fall cools off the weather and makes the insects a little less numerous. In a funny way, I’d like to hike the trails while rain is falling. That adds a bit of adventure to the hike because it makes me think of explorers and mountain men who traversed the Appalachian Mountains many years ago in far from ideal conditions. When you’re hiking a mountain trail, you realize why the mountain range was such an obstacle to America’s expansion west.
I’ve ridden a four-by-four down the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and on the neighboring Spearhead Trail. Both of those rides were enjoyable, but I still prefer a non-motorized trek through the woods that’s well away from civilization’s noises and crowds. The region offers a lot of opportunities for visitors and residents who want to experience nature at fast speed or slow speed.
Bear Wallow Trail and other trails are waiting, so I’ll need to plan carefully for future hikes and, maybe, get a small backpack for carrying sundry rations. I’ve got a canteen already and decent pairs of boots. Maybe some allergy medication that won’t put me to sleep should be on my list, too. I’ll be careful not to load myself down with too much stuff. Maybe I’ll take shorter hikes with a backpack first to get a better idea of what I should take and what I can leave behind. My enjoyable Sunday trek taught me to think a little ahead of time so I won’t be so sore on Monday morning.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
