Redistricting is a topic of great importance, but it’s also an issue that is often overlooked by voters. That is until it is time for them to vote.
That’s when a voter will often learn that he or she is now represented by a different lawmaker, or is living in a different delegate district.
Such will likely be the case next year for voters in Mercer County, who will no longer be voting for three delegates in the 27th delegate district. The ongoing redistricting process in the Mountain State has changed that, with the county now being divided into three separate districts.
Now, voters in each district will choose only one delegate, as opposed to three. Furthermore, another part of the county will be in a district that includes Summers County as well as a small part of Raleigh County, according to the preliminary maps advanced by the House. And McDowell County will be one district, no longer including a portion of Mercer County.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, is on the redistricting committee that worked on the new maps approved by the Republican-controlled House. The Republican-controlled Senate was still working on the redistricting maps Tuesday.
Rather than Mercer County being entirely in the 27th District, it will now encompass the 37th, 38th and 39th districts, according to Gearheart.
The redistricting process was based on legislators passing a bill earlier this year requiring that the 100 members of the House each have a separate district.
After the 2020 census, the population of the state resulted in each district having an equal population of about 17,900, with a maximum 5 percent leeway.
“If you look at the House of Delegates districts in the county, you have essentially the Bluefield centric area, the Princeton centric area and the third out in the county with Athens, south to the Virginia border and northwest to the borders of Wyoming and Raleigh counties,” Gearheart said.
With the proposed new configuration, Bluefield will stretch a bit north and west, taking in Bramwell and the Montcalm area, running along the McDowell County border and part of the Wyoming County border.
The Bluefield district is geographically larger than Princeton because of the higher suburban population in Princeton, according to Gearheart.
A small part of Mercer County, from the Elgood area to the Raleigh County border, will be part of the Summers County-based 49th District which also includes a portion of Raleigh County.
Furthermore, the new district lines will not impact any of the current three delegates, as far as having two living in the same district.
Gearheart lives in Bluefield, Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, lives in Princeton and Smith lives outside of Princeton in what will be the third district that includes Athens and Oakvale.
Obviously, these are a lot of changes to comprehend, chief among those being the move from the singular 27th Delegate District to the new 37th, 38th and 39th delegate districts.
The good news is that voters will have plenty of time to educate themselves about the new delegate districts before voting again later next year.
This will give voters across Mercer County time to learn what new delegate district they are located in and who their representative is.
All voters need to be informed and educated about the issues that affect them and their state. Furthermore, they also need to know what delegate district they live in and who their representative is in the House of Delegates.
