West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has never been shy about touting good news. During his weekly administration briefing Wednesday, he went all out to promote the state’s record-breaking surplus for fiscal year 2023.
Of course things didn’t necessarily go as planned, as the Republican governor instead found himself answering media questions regarding the ongoing investigation into alleged misdeeds by the West Virginia State Police and the still problematic staffing woes at state prisons.
Still Justice was able to spend the majority of Wednesday’s virtual session promoting the record surplus. And it is a story that is certainly worth telling. As Justice frequently boasts, the Mountain State was in poor financial shape when he first assumed office nearly seven years ago. Now he is entering his final year as governor with yet another record surplus.
The state ended fiscal year 2023 at $1.8 billion over estimate, which was a new record for the best single-year revenue surplus.
It also marks the second year in a row where the state recorded its largest single-year revenue surplus.
The Republican-controlled super majority in the West Virginia Legislature largely funded its tax relief plan earlier this year based upon the record revenue surplus. The tax relief bills return more than $750 million to state residents, including a reduction in the personal income tax.
And more tax cuts are to come in fiscal year 2024, according to Revenue Commissioner Dave Hardy.
“Property taxes will be rebated to you dollar to dollar on all of your personal property taxes in 2024,” Hardy said during the virtual briefing.
Even coal had a good year with coal severance tax revenues coming in at more than $946 million, according to Hardy.
But the good news surrounding fiscal year 2023 doesn’t end there.
• Severance tax collections set a record of nearly $950 million, a 24 percent increase from the prior year, with taxes from natural gas accounting for roughly 60 percent of total collections.
• Corporation net income tax collections grew at 14 percent and totaled $420 million, topping a record set 15 years ago in 2008.
• Personal income tax collections set a new record of $2.66 billion, despite a rate reduction of 21.25 percent that kicked in after the West Virginia Legislature passed the state’s new tax-cut legislation.
• Consumer sales tax reached a record $1.75 billion, growing by about 5.7 percent from last year, and interest income tax collections reached an all-time record of more than $132.4 million.
Impressive. Residents of West Virginia should be pleased to hear that the state is still on solid financial ground. And barring any unforeseen complications, the outlook for fiscal year 2024 also looks bright too.
Now that he is also a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, it only makes good political sense for Justice to tout the positive financial news. And in this particular instance, it is certainly a good news story worth telling.
