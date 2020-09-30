Despite losing months of ATV traffic due to COVID-19, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system is still on track to set a new ridership record for the pandemic-disrupted year of 2020.
The trail system, which was closed for nearly three months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, has seen a resurgence of ridership ever since the trail reopened to riders last May.
Jeff Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, says the ATV system set new ridership records during the months of June, July and August.
“We’ve had the best June and the best July and the best August in the history of the trail system,” Lusk said during an interview earlier this month. “We’re hoping to end this year, if everything continues like this – fingers crossed – with the same sales as last year, which would mean we had a huge recovery. That’s our optimistic outlook, so we’re really hoping to get to where we were last year. That would prove that we had a very successful reopening.”
The news isn’t surprising. After a nearly three month long lockdown, ATV enthusiasts were eager to hit the trails again. Out-of-state pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVS and UTVs was a common sight in Mercer and McDowell counties during the summer months. And we are still seeing plenty of ATV traffic in the region today, which could be an indicator of a strong fall ridership season as well.
Of course, pandemic restrictions are still in place on the trail system, and riders are given guidelines to follow while enjoying the trails. Tourists coming back to the region have said that maintaining social distancing is easier when riding the trails than it is at other vacation venues such as beaches.
Last year, a total of 56,258 trail permits were sold. Lusk is hoping to match or exceed that number in 2020 despite the three months of lost ridership.
The trail authority counts the number of permits sold from mid-November to mid-November. So Lusk won’t have final ridership numbers for 2020 until that time.
But for now, it appears that the pandemic’s impact upon the trail system will not be as adverse as once feared. That is good news for the region’s tourism industry, which is fueled in part by the trail system.
