Eleven years ago a coalition of about 40 public-private partners came together with the goal of improving McDowell County’s educational opportunities while addressing chronic problems caused by economic decline, poverty and other issues.
The Reconnecting McDowell movement later expanded to more than 125 partners, as a variety of educational needs and improvements were tackled by the coalition members, with all involved helping to change young lives for the better in McDowell County.
Today, more than a decade later, Reconnecting McDowell is still making a significant difference for the school system. Earlier this month, the Reading Opens the World project sponsored by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) delivered 40,000 books to Welch, which will be distributed to school children across McDowell County.
During the same event, Rev. Leah Daughtry, chief of staff for the AFT and national AFT President Randi Weingarten, were in Welch for the official dedication of the 20-unit Renaissance Village apartment complex for teachers and other working professionals. They were joined by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Gov. Jim Justice, and other local, state and national officials for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Renaissance Village is intended to provide teachers and other professionals with affordable housing close to their home schools or other places of employment. In the past, many teachers had to commute to their schools from neighboring counties due to the lack of modern housing units in McDowell County. The 20-unit apartment building has office and commercial space and is the first multi-story new construction in Welch in over a half century.
“When first envisioned, Renaissance Village was about possibilities — that when people come together, they can accomplish what is impossible to do alone,” Weingarten said. “We focused on building a better life for the community that never gave up — education, social and emotional well-being, and economic development. We tried to reverse the consequences of economic struggles, and demonstrated that when we work with the broader community and take on seemingly intractable problems that keep families up at night, we can make a difference in people’s lives.”
The $9 million apartment building was financed through a variety of sources. Initially, the AFT provided a $2 million grant. The partnership received a $2 million loan from Boston Private Bank and $2.25 million in New Market Tax Credit Equity from Building America, a subsidiary of the AFL-CIO’s Housing Investment Trust. It also obtained a $1 million grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program and raised $1.45 million from a capital campaign.
We are pleased to see that this vital facility is now finished and occupied. It is another significant win for McDowell County and its school system.
Kudos to Reconnecting McDowell for its ongoing commitment to the children, teachers and citizens of McDowell County. Eleven years later, the public-private partners of Reconnecting McDowell are still making a significant difference.
