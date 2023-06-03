The soggy canvas of my sneakers sloshes loudly as I cross Lorton Lick road. The overflowing ditch makes the simple task more difficult. There is no easy way to maneuver during a flood.
Water is everywhere.
On the roads.
Rushing across embankments.
Gushing down the ditches.
I am ankle-deep in water when I fully realize the newly obtained cane — acquired due to a broken bone two months ago — is slowing me down. In a moment of frustration I toss it into the vehicle and hobble to the edge of the rising creek.
Surveying the damage while taking photos, I realize it’s a bad one — but not the worst I’ve seen.
Lawns are covered and, I assume, countless basements flooded, but no lives are lost.
That is what’s most important.
•••
I have written in the past about how we are flood coverage experts here at the Daily Telegraph. The 100-year floods of 2001 and 2002, plus another knockout in 2003, left us weary of water but quite familiar with the protocol of covering a natural disaster.
There’s something wrong when you not only know the FEMA guy by his first name, but also give him a hug when he walks in the newsroom and then ask how his kids are doing in college.
On July 8, 2001, I was also standing on the shoulder of Lorton Lick road. On this day I was wearing a dress and high heels while attempting to hold an umbrella over my notepad and camera. Professional attire and natural disasters are usually not the best combination.
Fortunately, age and a changing calendar can provide wisdom.
On this Memorial Day I am sporting a hoodie, my hair is in a pony and the sneakers can be machine washed.
No one seems to care about my casual attire.
Most folks I encounter along the roadway — which is also blocked by the falling of a massive pine that took out power poles and lines — are ATV tourists. Many were attempting to head back home to North Carolina when they were stopped by the damage from Monday morning’s storm.
Many watch the flood activity with a jovial expression. Again, no lives were lost nor were there injuries, so the high water provided a rural Appalachian water park of sorts.
At the end of Lorton Lick, where side roads lead travelers to Montcalm or Duhring, the flooded creek flowing into the Bluestone River brought high water across the road.
Despite bright orange signs proclaiming a need for caution, folks in four-wheel drive trucks still found an apparent adrenaline rush by barreling through the flooded roadway.
Standing beside a pond — previously a yard — I took pictures of the traffic. Some trucks had water wake covering their entire vehicle.
Perhaps I should have been concerned, but I wasn’t.
I’ve been around floods. I’ve been around trucks. These dualies were not in imminent danger of being washed away.
•••
We’ve not always been this lucky.
The floods that hit in the early 2000s came with a cost of human life in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Yet even those were not as damaging as the natural disaster that hit Greenbrier County in 2016. In the weeks after that flood, I traveled to White Sulphur Springs and interviewed municipal employees who diligently performed their duties while also coping with personal losses.
Caroline Ware was working at city hall that day when the flooding became noticeable around noon. Everyone thought it was a “normal flood” until the waters escalated in a short amount of time. “It started with the rain ... and the drops. The size of the raindrops were enormous.”
Going out to survey the damage, Caroline saw water coming over a bridge. “Then it started rolling like waves,” she recalled. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Soon after, Caroline received a frantic call from family members who were stranded in a neighbor’s attic on Mill Hill.
While several family members were able to seek shelter on high ground, Caroline’s aunt was trapped in her house.
“She went to her attic,” Caroline told me. “I found out later she called her husband to tell him the house was full of gas and she needed to find a way to break the eves out. He sent her to the laundry room to get a hammer. She got a hammer and broke the eves out.”
The house blew up and Caroline — badly burned — clung to a nearby tree. Hours later she was rescued.
She died three days later.
•••
The White Sulphur Springs Police Chief at the time, John Pauley, also spoke to me about the flood while pointing to areas where houses washed away and others were in ruins.
He also noted the last place where 14-year-old flood victim Mykala Phillips was seen. Several people saw the teen in the raging waters, but her body had not yet been recovered at the time of my story.
It struck me as interesting that Pauley was no stranger to flooding. Before his retirement from the West Virginia State Police, our staff interviewed him on numerous occasions when he served as commander of the Welch detachment during the 2001 and 2002 disasters.
Yes, we were lucky last Monday.
Property damage can be fixed, trees cut and moved, roadways repaired and sneakers washed.
Lives lost can’t be brought back.
Let’s hope and prayer the next one spares us, too.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Follow her @BDTPerry.
