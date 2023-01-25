Although the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will be shut down beginning next week, accommodations will still be in place to assist traveling motorists. It was confirmed last week by the West Virginia Parkways Authority that food, restrooms and parking services will still be available even after the travel plazas are demolished.
That’s good news for travelers and local motorists who utilize the turnpike on a regular basis.
Both travel plazas will close on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will then be demolished followed by a rebuild of new, modern facilities.
But Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said that doesn’t mean drivers won’t be able to stop.
“We will still be able to provide motorists a safe area to get off the roadway, park and rest, take a break,” Miller said. “We will have those areas still open.”
Drivers of tractor-trailers also will still be able to switch equipment and fuel their vehicles during the demolition and construction phases of the project.
“The fueling operations, which do contain restrooms and sell snacks and beverages, will remain almost through the entirety of the project,” Miller said. “We will be able to keep all of the parking open which is highly utilized for tractor-trailer parking.”
Construction of the new travel plazas is expected to be completed by late 2024.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas — once they are constructed and operational — will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area and pet relief areas.
The new Beckley travel plaza also will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking.
The Parkways Authority approved the expenditure of $152 million over three fiscal years to revamp the travel plazas last year. The plans were based on the results of a 2021 survey of turnpike travelers.
Motorists who travel on the turnpike on a regular basis, and utilize the travel plazas, should take note of the pending Feb. 1 closure date.
While the closures and demolition will be a temporary inconvenience to travelers, once the new travel plazas are constructed and open, they will benefit both local residents and visitors alike.
