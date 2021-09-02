I can still remember the very first time I went to see a movie. We were running late, and “Snow White” was just starting. The very first image I ever saw on the big screen was the evil queen going to her magic mirror and asking “who’s the fairest one of all?”
She heard that she was down the polls, I think.
The theater itself fascinated me, too. It was a lofty place that made me think of palaces and other places little kids dream of seeing. Of course, big places like the theaters in Charleston look even bigger when you’re 6 or 7 years old.
Some of those memories came boiling back last week when renovated Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield opened its doors and started showing movies after decades of being a nightclub and just plain being closed down. The interior has a golden tone that made me wonder what it was like when vaudeville players danced and sang on that stage so many years ago.
I was also seeing the possibility to fulfill a childhood dream when I went into the Granada. Even when I was a kid, I liked to look through newspapers, and looking at the movie ads came right behind checking out the funnies.
What sort of movies were being advertised? I remember titles like “The Green Slime” and “Monster Zero.” Seeing the original “King Kong” on television had filled me with a love for giant monsters and space creatures. I really wanted to go see some of those movies.
I pointed out “Monster Zero” to mom and asked if I could go see it.
“No, you’re not,” mom decreed.
Well, I didn’t see “Monster Zero” until I was a teenager, and only on a TV screen. It’s about a three-headed dragon beast that battles Godzilla, and the whole plot’s pretty tame by today’s movie standards. Those beasts tear up the landscape without a drop of blood to be seen.
That film is one of a long list of movies I’d love to see on the big screen. When you think about it, movies are meant to be seen up on the big screen. They seem to lose their impact when they get crammed onto a television or a laptop’s screen.
One movie I’d love to see on the big screen is “A Bridge Too Far.” Released back in 1977, it tells the story of Operation Market Garden, an Allied plan to drop British and American paratroopers across Holland, seize vital bridges and hold them until an armored column could race up a Dutch highway. The plan was to then invade Germany and end the war in Europe by Christmas. Well, despite heroic efforts, that plan didn’t work out too well.
This movie was made before the days of computer animation and digitally altering images. Real tanks, real airplanes, real explosions and a huge operation to reenact a World War II paratrooper drop were all done on camera. It’s an amazing achievement when you think about it. Like the old saying goes, they don’t make them like that anymore.
And then there are the James Bond movies. I’d love to see “Goldfinger” on the big screen. Other movies going on my big screen list include “The French Connection” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” Oh, and why not the original “Planet of the Apes” movies, too? I remember seeing advertisements for those when I was a kid. I was sort of fascinated and sort of horrified by the idea of talking apes.
All the people who were involved in the Granada’s restoration did an amazing job. In an age where many movie theaters have closed, this one has reopened. Future generations will be able to walk into the theater’s lobby, smell the aroma of buttered popcorn and get a real movie theater experience. Of course, the stage means that old-fashioned bands and plays will be available, too. Those entertainers brought theaters to life long before motion pictures were invented.
The Granada’s rebirth also gives visitors such as ATV tourists something new to do after a long day riding the trials. They can go enjoy a real movie theater experience, listen to bands or watch a play.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
