With the summer travel season fast approaching, officials are anticipating an increase in out-of-town visitors to our region.
Most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and a growing number of Americans are eager to travel again, despite high gas prices. The region’s ATV trails, and robust outdoor offerings, provide great appeal to visitors who are hoping to explore the great outdoors.
Coming off of the pandemic-disrupted year of 2020, tourism in the region rebounded in 2021, and even more visitors are expected this year, according to the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
In 2021, the area saw a significant uptick in visitations to state parks and especially to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, which sold a record number of ridership permits, according to Mercer County CVB Director Jamie Null.
Hotel occupancy rates also rebounded in 2021, from 41.3 percent in 2020 to 60.5 percent in 2021. Null expects local occupancy numbers to climb even higher this year as more visitors and ATV tourists travel to the region.
Locally, visitors are coming from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida and Maryland. Triple digit visitation growth also is being seen from Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, California, New York, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Indiana, according to the Mercer CVB.
A recent CVB study found that ATV tourists are normally between the ages of 18 and 49, have an annual income of $65,000 or more, enjoy hunting and fishing and other off-road activities, visit as part of a group trip, stay in cabins or related lodging facilities for two or more nights and are willing to travel a long distance from out-of-state markets to ride the Hatfield-McCoy trails.
While ATV tourists travel year-round, tourism officials also are working to promote other regional attractions as well, including fishing, skiing, the East River Mountain overlook, Pinnacle Rock, the region’s flora and fauna, fall foliage and Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights, among other local attractions.
The CVB also is working with the Coal Heritage Authority to erect signage on East River Mountain, directing visitors to the downtown area of Bluefield with each sign having a QR code to do so. The overlook once served as a welcome center before I-77 was built, but visitors to the region still ride over the mountain today.
The 2022 summer travel season should be a big one. After two long-years of pandemic restrictions, people are eager to travel again. This will translate into more visitors to our region, including even more ATV tourists.
We join the CVB in welcoming all of these new visitors to our area, a location where the great outdoors comes to life and social distancing is easily achieved.
