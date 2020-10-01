Now that we have turned our calendars over to the month of October, many are wondering what, if any, impact the coronavirus pandemic will have upon trick or treat activities later this month. It is a question that certainly merits asking as some localities have already either modified or cancelled originally planned Halloween events.
For example, in the city of Princeton, the annual Princeton Monster Mash will not take place this year. Past Monster Mash events have brought large crowds to Mercer Street, which is closed each year to traffic while costumed revelers visit local businesses for trick or treat and other Halloween entertainment.
The city of Princeton also has not yet decided if traditional trick or treating will be allowed this year. Mayor David Graham says the city council is meeting in early October, and is expected to make a decision at that time.
In the city of Bluefield, officials are tentatively planning to allow for trick or treating, according to City Manager Dane Rideout. A decision regarding trick or treating also is pending in the town of Bluefield, Va., according to Mayor Don Harris.
In the town of Tazewell, a drive-through trunk or treat event is planned for Oct. 31 with virus precautions in place. For example, the individuals that are setting up the trunks will wear gloves and masks as they hand out candy, and the children will remain inside of their cars, according to Tazewell Town Manager Todd Day.
But other towns and cities won’t finalize a decision on trick or treating until later this month. The town of Richlands is expected to make a decision on Oct. 13, and the town of Athens will discuss Halloween at its Oct. 6 meeting. The city of Welch says it will make a decision about trick or treating later this month.
Other Halloween events are still planned. For example, “The Dark Carnevil Event” at Lake Shawnee in Mercer County will be open every Friday and Saturday in October from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
While we had all hoped that the pandemic would be over by now, and that COVID-19 cases would be a thing of the past come October, unfortunately, that is not the case. Instead, we continue to see new infections on a weekly, if not daily, basis, as well as more virus-related deaths.
So it is only logical for parents, along with various towns, cities and counties, to take a second look at Halloween, and just how safe it is for large groups of children to be out together trick or treating. It also would be difficult to enforce social distancing among children on Halloween night, so observing the holiday during a pandemic becomes even more challenging.
The good news is that it is just Oct. 1. So there is still plenty of time for the towns, cities and counties to come up with a workable plan for Halloween. But if that is not possible, we could see additional cancellations ahead of Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.