Now that the midterm elections are finally over, is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Not in Bluefield, also known as West Virginia’s Christmas City.
In fact, the city has already released a tentative schedule of holiday activities and events that are planned this month, and later in December, as part of an expanded Christmas City celebration.
Christmas events in Bluefield officially get underway on Saturday, Nov. 19., and then continue well into New Year’s Eve.
Here are a few of the highlights area residents can enjoy as part of the Hometown Christmas 2022 schedule:
• November 19: Holiday of Lights 5K Challenge at Bluefield City Park. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m., and the run begins at 5 p.m.
• November 19 and 20: “A Christmas Story” performed by Planet Xtreme Teen Center, Inc. at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.
• November 21: Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus and the Grinch on Princeton Avenue at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of “Elf” the movie at 7 p.m. at the Granada.
• November 21-Dec. 10: The Ferris Wheel opens at the Raleigh Street parking lot
• November 24: The Holiday of Lights opens at 6 p.m. at Bluefield City Park.
• December 3: The Bluefield Christmas Parade is held at 6 p.m.
• December 4: The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra will have a free concert at the Granda at 5 p.m.
• December 6: A first responder night event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Raleigh Street.
• December 7: A dog costume contest will be held at the Raleigh Street Parking Lot at 7 p.m.
• December 8: An ugly sweater contest will be held at 7 p.m. at the Raleigh Street parking lot.
• December 5-10: A Christmas Market at the former Landmark Antique Mall with Santa and the Grinch in attendance. The hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
• An ice skating rink at the Big Whiskey parking lot from Nov. 21 through Jan. 8 on Raleigh Street. The ice skating rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
• December 10: The Chosen Road “Hometown Christmas” event at the Granada at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
• December 11 through 20, trolley, hayrides and walk throughs at Bluefield City Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
• December 31: Envision at the Granda from 8:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
December 31: The annual New Year’s Eve Lemon Drop at midnight on Commerce Street.
What an impressive lineup of holiday events. Kudos to the city for working to schedule so many great activities for area residents to enjoy during the Christmas season.
We encourage all citizens of Bluefield and beyond to attend and support these great holiday events.
