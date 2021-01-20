State officials are hoping to get the Grant Street Bridge replacement project in Bluefield out to bid by February. That will allow a contractor to get started on the project this spring. The hope is to have the new bridge finished by the year’s end.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the project bid schedule last week. Joshua Anderson, a bridge engineer for the WVDOT District 10 office, said final project details are currently being worked out to get the project ready for bid.
“The hard part’s done,” Anderson said in a prepared statement. “The agreement’s done, and the plans are basically done.”
The bridge, which is owned by Norfolk Southern and crosses the company’s railroad tracks, was closed in June 2019 after the DOT inspected the bridge and determined the structure was unsafe for use due to extensive deterioration.
Residents impacted by the closure have been forced since that time to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which can be hazardous during periods of snow and ice and also increases the response time for emergency vehicles to the city’s North End and East Side.
Gov. Jim Justice announced in October a $10.5 million funding award for the bridge replacement project. It is being financed through a combination of federal, state and local funding. As part of the project agreement, Norfolk Southern will turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield. The railroad also agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. Highway officials agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources, the DOT said.
“Projects such as this one show the value in being able to work together,” State Secretary of Transportation Byrd White said. “We worked with the city and the railroad to make the governor’s vision a reality. It takes time, diligence, and patience on the part of all concerned, but when it all comes together it’s worth it.”
We are pleased to hear that construction on the new bridge will be getting underway this spring. The sooner the new bridge can be built the better for those citizens who have been inconvenienced by the closure of the existing structure.
