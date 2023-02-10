Growing up in the mountains, especially during a time when this area had no interstate highways or a four-lane Route 460, communities were more cloistered and relatively isolated from the outside world as compared to today.
Not that I thought much about it at the time, mainly because of extended families living closer together and kids to play with all the time, the woods, the creeks, church, school. There was plenty to do.
And I also discovered at a young age the joy of exploring the outside world through reading and movies.
I could travel to the four corners of the earth and even to outer space, meet countless people who lived far different lives than I did and generally gain a more thorough perspective of places, cultures, people and how the world works.
From Jack London’s “Call of the Wild” to Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” to Ian Fleming’s James Bond books, the variety of experiences seemed endless.
To make a list of books that changed my like would be quite an undertaking because there were many, including, of course, the Bible, which was required reading in my house.
In fact, later in life I read it cover to cover, which is no small feat.
Okay, a sailed through some of the books like Numbers and Deuteronomy simply because they include, well, long lists.
But to this day I love to reread Job, my favorite Old Testament book, and Galatians, my favorite New Testament book.
For anyone who has not experienced reading the rich history, fascinating writing and just the sheer profundity of what is there, please do.
But my growing-up years were also spent devouring every Hardy Boys book and then James Bond.
Of course, I was no Frank Hardy or James Bond, but it didn’t matter. I sure experienced what they did in my mind, and it was great.
Fantasy is a wonderful thing.
Most of that time, I actually felt more like Buck, the dog in “Call of the Wild,” trying to overcome adverse circumstances and to be free, hoping to find a safe haven from the trials and tribulations of being a kid.
I also enjoyed Agatha Christie and still love Edgar Allan Poe.
Of course, my literary cuisine kept expanding, from Ayn Rand to Kurt Vonnegut.
My favorite books changed as I got older too, with Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” taking that top spot for years.
This happens to everybody who reads, I think, as we explore the world of experiences, cultures, philosophy … well, about everything. We always find things that make a difference in our lives and thoughts.
That is the nature of reading and why it is so important to do.
Fortunately, that is one of the great values of teachers, who always urged me to read and praised me when I did. We always tend to take for granted the crucial role they played in our lives.
They still do.
I cannot imagine a life without reading, although I admit most of time these days is spent reading various articles, doing some research or just reading non-fiction, especially in the areas of movies and film history.
But I still read. A lot.
One of these days when I retire, I may actually read a fiction novel, which I miss.
I sympathize with kids these days, who are so caught up in cell phones, computers and social media, reading an actual book may seem like a chore to them, like it is hard work.
It seems an intellectual curiosity about the world has been replaced way too often with the here and now, often the drama of relationships and superficial topics. Not that there is anything in and of itself wrong with that, but like everything else in life, it’s all about a healthy balance.
As my grandmother was fond of saying, “Every day is a gift, so don’t waste it.”
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.