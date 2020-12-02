Last month, as attention was largely focused on surging virus numbers in the region, local health officials took an important step in reminding area youth of the dangers of tobacco and vaping, and they did so in a creative way.
A barn along Route 20 near Speedway in Mercer County became what officials believe is the nation’s first anti-vaping barn. In the early 20th Century, tobacco companies often paid farmers so they could use barns as billboards advertising chewing tobacco, but the early 21st Century is seeing this same sort of advertising being used for anti-tobacco and anti-vaping messages.
The new anti-vaping barn in Mercer County is best visible when motorists are driving from Pipestem to Athens, according to Greg Puckett with the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities.
“This is the 17th barn painting that we’ve done,” Puckett, also a county commissioner, said shortly after the unveiling of the anti-vaping barn. “But this is the second time this barn has been painted. To my knowledge, this is the nation’s first anti-vaping barn. This barn was originally an anti-tobacco barn promoting an anti-spit tobacco message. This barn is sort of like the tobacco-promotion barns in the 1900s. This one is a tobacco-prevention barn to counter the culture of negative habits.”
Besides using old-time advertising to discourage vaping, state health officials are offering other ways to help parents and teachers steer young people away from the practice. One of these new sources was mentioned last month while the new anti-vaping barn was being unveiled.
Called the Youth Vaping Toolkit, it is downloadable, digital and a free resource that can help educators, health care workers, community groups and parents in addressing youth vaping in a variety of ways. Puckett says the toolkit is available at www.dhhr.wv.gov/wvdtp. He says vaping does pose health risks to users.
“One thing we know is our young people are migrating to vaping as a first-choice option for nicotine addiction, and statistics show that this does not curb uses of traditional tobacco products,” he stated. “What it does is what I’ve said many times. We don’t necessarily have a drug problem. We have an addiction problem, and you can tell very clearly there is a correlation between nicotine addiction and opioid addiction.”
While the coronavirus pandemic may dominate headlines as of late, it is still important to educate young people and parents about the dangers of tobacco and vaping. The new anti-vaping barn, and the youth vaping toolkit, are two ways to accomplish this important objective.
