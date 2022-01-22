The sight of a grocery store buggy usually does not generate great ire in me, but last week it did.
I stopped by the store on my way home from work to pick up a few needed items. It was cold, rainy and well into the evening hours.
Scanning for a parking spot, I saw two empty places near the entrance.
Jackpot!
Then, the buggy.
It was parked dead center on the white line between two spaces, virtually rendering both spots useless. There was not enough room for a vehicle.
The previous user of the cart had apparently loaded his or her groceries, and then left the buggy where it stood.
Who is too busy — or lazy — to walk 20 to 30 feet and place a buggy in a cart return?
•••
Before I continue, I must preface this rant with the message that I usually do not let the little things get to me.
One thing about being an editor is that you learn, quite quickly, that no matter how bad your day was there are others out there who have experienced unimaginable tragedy. Getting stuck in traffic for a construction delay is no comparison to losing a loved one due to crime or disaster.
And so I try to take a deep breath and smile through the day-to-day frustrations.
•••
The abandoned buggy was not an unavoidable irritation. Instead, it was a random act of rudeness by a previous customer.
That’s unacceptable.
Like healthy people who park in handicapped spots, it’s not OK.
In the years before her death, my mother suffered from severe heart problems that required her to use oxygen. Walking short distances could leave her wheezing and gasping for breath.
Although she had a handicapped placard, she rarely used it.
When I fussed about this her reply was simple: “I can still walk. Those spots should go to those who can’t.”
•••
On this topic of rudeness, what about the customers who rail at clerks and cashiers over price hikes or expired coupons?
Does anyone think the kid behind the counter at the fast-food restaurant made the corporate-wide decision to raise the price of coffee by 20 cents?
Why yell at him?
And don’t get me started on those who argue about coupons or a price they think is slightly higher than it should be.
I could not imagine causing this type of grief over change that could be found in my sofa cushions.
There have been several occasions through the years when I wanted to tell this type of angry customer that I would pay the dime — or quarter, or 50 cents — if they would just grab their items and walk away.
I keep silent though, primarily because in this day and age one never knows who might pull out a knife or gun and become violent. This may sound overly dramatic, but stranger things can and do occur.
•••
Of course, rudeness is not always a customer quality. Stores can exhibit it too.
I am reminded of a grocery store visit last year when I shopped at a business in a neighboring town that I don’t normally frequent.
The store was packed but only one register was open. The line was beyond long, stretching the length of several aisles.
The goal, in my opinion, was to force shoppers into the self-checkout lines. I was having none of that.
Although I don’t judge anyone who makes use of this quick and easy option, I refuse to do so. In my opinion, it will result in the job loss of cashiers and baggers in the future.
I waited for another register to open, but it never happened.
And I have never been back to this store.
•••
Following last week’s buggy aggravation, I found a different spot to park and then went in to purchase a few needed items.
The store wasn’t crowded, but there were two lanes open at the checkout. And, refreshingly, no self-serve options.
As I pulled my cart in behind one other shopper, the woman I believe to be the night-time manager quickly opened up the lane beside me and told me to come on over.
Soon, I was bagged and on my way — the shopping cart forgotten.
Now that’s customer service.
And an inspiring contradiction to the many random acts of rudeness.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
