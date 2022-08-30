Outdoor tourism, fueled in part by the region’s nationally-recognized ATV trails, is a big economic driver for Mercer County right now. That’s why officials are revisiting a “rails to trails” project, which would convert about 10 miles of a former Norfolk Southern railroad track extending from Bramwell to Rock into new trails for hiking and biking.
The project, which was originally sought years ago, is now being revisited. The proposed trails would have both tourism and historical value, providing outdoor enthusiasts with a 10-mile long trip through the region’s coalfield history, according to Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.
Archer, and county litter control officer Joshua Parks, recently explored the 10-mile rail line after securing a temporary right of entry document from the railroad.
On the morning of Aug. 12, Archer and Parks started at the former Cooper Company Store location near Bramwell and hiked the first four-tenths of a mile up the old railroad line until the brush became so thick, they couldn’t get through even after using a machete.
“So then we went back, and by automobile paused at all the bridges and grade crossings and made the markings for those and also had got the latitude and longitude for each point,” Archer said. “It was the original rail line from the 1884 Cooper Mine. We followed that route all the way to Rock.”
The old railroad line is about 10.6 miles long, which would be the length of the proposed hiking and biking trails.
The former railroad tracks also include a tunnel that is approximately 35 to 40 yards long, according to Archer. He says shale from the tunnel is falling down on the track. So that would have to be corrected. Old railroad bridges along the line also would need to be repaired, according to Parks.
So it is a big project that will take a lot of work. The county also must still secure all of the funding necessary for the endeavor.
However, it is a worthy initiative, and one that will benefit both local residents and visitors to the region.
It is our hope that the long-planned rails to trails vision can become a reality for Mercer County.
The timing for this project is right, particularly given the region’s robust tourism engine.
