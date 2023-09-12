Once again, we ask: How many lives will it take to effect change?
In this case we speak of railroads and the fact that federal officials are still trying to come up with a new rail safety bill.
In February of this year, five Norfolk Southern train cars containing hazardous chemicals derailed in the East Palestine, Ohio, community. Several tanker cars containing chemicals fractured during the crash and caught fire.
About half of the town’s 5,000 residents were evacuated days later when the decision was made by officials to burn vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.
The crash renewed fears about rail safety. And with good reason.
In the days after the disaster residents complained of a myriad of health problems, including headaches and respiratory problems, as well as skin and eye irritation.
During a media briefing with reporters last week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R.-W.Va., said she voted against a bill that passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this year because of several concerns she had with it.
However, she still expects a final rail safety bill to come before the full Senate later this year.
“The rail safety bill did pass out of the Commerce Committee,” Capito said. “I didn’t vote on that particular bill because there were some issues there on inspections and other issues that I felt could possibly set us back in terms of having good inspections and rail safety. Those issues are being negotiated right now. So I would imagine a rail safety bill will come before the entire Senate here before the year is out.”
U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is currently leading that charge on rail safety, Capito said.
If the speed of the rail safety bill is indicative of a full-blown effort to protect residents living alongside the rails as well as railroad workers, we are very disappointed.
Powhatan. Vivian. Hinton. Wytheville. Narrows.
Those are but a few of our local communities that have experienced rail disasters. But, we all know, the full list is nearly endless, especially when one takes into account derailments from the past when coal was king.
In the weeks after the East Palestine crash, the Daily Telegraph asked local officials about the region’s preparedness for a rail disaster.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said he was “absolutely” confident in the ability of local emergency officials to respond to such an incident.
“I work a lot with the emergency center in Princeton, Keith Gunnoe and his team, and our fire department has had good training,” Marson said. “So I am confident they can handle it, whether it is a bomb threat or other things and get the area quickly cordoned off.”
However, he conceded a train fire or explosion would be challenging. “But I am confident our team will do what they need to do to take care of the citizens and take care of the issue at hand.”
Gunnoe, who serves as the emergency services director of Mercer County, also said area officials are ready in the event of such a disaster.
We are confident in the abilities of our local first responders and government officials to prevent injuries, deaths and environmental damage — as much as possible — in the event of a railroad tragedy.
However, we also believe our federal government should lead the way on this issue and move quickly and boldly to enact rail safety legislation.
Every day brings a chance of another potential tragedy.
Lawmakers must act — now.
