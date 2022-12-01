The 2024 election may still be two years away, but there is already significant interest in the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.
Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced he would be challenging Manchin in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat. The same day West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement indicating he was considering several options, including running against Manchin again for the U.S. Senate seat, vying for the U.S. House seat currently held by Mooney or possibly running for governor of West Virginia. Morrisey also didn’t rule out the possibility of seeking re-election as attorney general. Also, Republican West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he was “giving every consideration” to running for governor in 2024. Then again on Tuesday, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha County, son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, also announced he will run for the GOP nomination for governor.
But things got really interesting last week when Republican Governor Jim Justice announced he was “seriously, seriously considering running for the Senate.”
Justice made those comments during one of his pandemic briefings, those weekly virtual sessions still being held by the governor that normally dwell on a variety of non-pandemic related topics.
While he indicated a final decision had not yet been made, Justice told reporters, “You will know soon,” in reference to an official announcement.
If he makes his candidacy official, Justice would enter the race with a lot of political clout. After all, he single-handily convinced Mountain State voters to overwhelmingly reject Amendment 2 by campaigning against it across the state.
One person who has not yet made his 2024 intentions official is Manchin. As the only remaining Democrat still holding a statewide office in now deeply red West Virginia, Manchin has not yet officially announced re-election plans. It’s possible he could seek another statewide position if he doesn’t run for re-election to the U.S. Senate.
In 2018, Manchin narrowly won re-election to the U.S. Senate by about 20,000 votes, turning back a strong challenge from Morrisey. But a lot has happened since that time which could complicate a 2024 re-election bid for the incumbent Democrat. For starters, the state is even more red today than it was in 2018.
Manchin also backed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, an unpopular measure in West Virginia that adds thousands of new agents to the IRS. He also voted twice to impeach former President Donald Trump, who remains popular in West Virginia.
However, other factors also are currently in play. The U.S. Senate is still evenly divided at 50-50, but if Democrats win the Georgia runoff election next month, the party would have a slim 51-49 majority come Jan. 1 in the U.S. Senate. That outcome would effectively bring an end to Manchin’s powerbroker status in the evenly-divided 50-50 Senate. Of course, if Republican Herschel Walker were to win the Georgia Senate runoff contest, the U.S. Senate would remain evenly divided at 50-50, and Manchin would once again be in a position of power to influence legislation.
The political uncertainty surrounding the Georgia Senate runoff election will be settled come Dec. 6. However, the intrigue surrounding the Mountain State’s U.S. Senate race won’t be resolved until all of the ballots are counted come November 2024.
Still, it will be interesting to see which candidates officially declare — and if additional candidates emerge — in the months ahead.
One thing is certain. The Mountain State’s U.S. Senate seat will be in play come 2024, and will have an important role in deciding which political party controls the legislative chamber two years from now.
It should be interesting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.