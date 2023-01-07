A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Princeton man going from being a drag racing champion to a champion quilter:
• Wonderful! — Edna B.
• He is such a sweetheart! Met him at a local fabric store — Shannon R.
• He is so talented!— Diane K.
• Great job Bill — Terry B.
• Awesome work in that quilt! Beautiful — Linda T.
On a letter to the editor from the West Virginia Coal Association about how coal is still in demand across the world:
• Super — Martha W.
• Federal regulators are launching an inquiry into the preparedness of U.S. power systems for extreme weather events. Climate activists say the current fossil fuel-based energy system has again revealed its unreliability, and are urging for greater investment in sustainable energy infrastructure — Gerald S.
• As they say coal keeps the lights on — Lisa D.
• Nothing can beat it — John H.
• From a coal miner’s granddaughter I love coal — Elizabeth F.
• How did those electric cars work out during power outages? Asking for a friend — Rita J.
On an editorial saying “farewell” to 2022, and welcoming the arrival of 2023:
• I don’t see how we can ever have a Happy New Year until the Democrats “new normal” and their control over everything is a thing of the past! — Larry T.
On a column by Editor Samantha Perry about the popularity of sea horses in the 70s:
• We got Sea-Monkeys and it was our first experience with being duped. LOL — Crissy K.
• Sea Horses. A must have pet — Alice T.
On a story about President Joe Biden signing the massive $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill into law:
• Pitiful — Bill C.
• Boy, we just print money, don’t we? — John N.
• It is sad people rather have the government shutdown and no federal employee get paid on time — Hobert C.
On a story about the death toll from the Christmas blizzard climbing to 40:
• Prayers for families involved. So horrific — Sue F.
• So what happens when they knock on a door and no one answers? Do they get inside and check? — Bill S.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin being considered as a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate:
• I’d take him over any Democrat they got! — Larry T.
• He would be an improvement, but that’s a very low threshold to rise above — Bill C.
On a story about West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin wanting to revisit a 2013 measure he championed which could make the border more secure and manageable:
• Crisis? The press secretary repeatedly says the border is secure? — Bill C.
• Republicans will be spending all their time on “so called investigations” to have any time to do any actual good for Americans. Have to to wait until 2024 to correct the problem — Bill S.
On the question of what movie would you like to see shown at the Granada Theater?
• Hope you will show “I can only imagine” at least once a year. The “Ten Commandments” is a good one — Joyce T.
• “The Swiss Family Robinson.” I saw it there back in the late 60s as a child with my parents and siblings — Faye V.
• “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen candles,” “Ghostbusters.” — Allissa M.
• This is a really good beginning for Bluefield economics. The mall absolutely devastated the area. Hopefully some businesses will begin to open stores in town as the people return — Ralph S.
• Show the new ones for crowds and profit but set one day a week to show classic movies. They are better for a family outing. I would love to see live theater maybe once a month — Dianne F.
• “Gone with the Wind” — Jerry H.
• A marathon of clean comedies — Deborah G.
• The theater has been restored and is even more beautiful than I remembered! Any movie would be great on the screen so my only suggestion is that there needs to be more work done to improve the sound system — Deborah A.
