I told myself that I was getting only one stick when I went for a quick Thursday morning hike at Glenwood Park. One fallen branch l had spotted last weekend was still there, so I cut it, whittled off most of the bark and started back for the parking lot. This route was interrupted when I was walking past the tennis courts and saw what looked like some good deadwood candidates in the brush. I worked my way in, broke them down and soon had two good lengths cut.
Three new hiking sticks were my reward for the day. I told myself earlier that I was getting only one stick, but these new ones looked too good; better still, they were light, which means they were well dried out. A fresh callous on my hand, I found myself carrying three sticks to my car instead of one. I might add one of them to the small collection I’m forming.
I had just cleared out almost a dozen of the sticks I have been making since I found myself marooned at home with COVID-19. Gradually, they lined up along my living room wall and I knew that I couldn’t keep them all, so I donated them to the Salvation Army Thrift Store along Mercer Street in Princeton.
Making hiking sticks – sometimes I call them wizard staffs – started when I was looking through home shopping. Toying with the idea of getting a hiking staff, I searched and quickly found many to consider. They were beautifully crafted and really expensive. Sometimes the asking price was $100 or more. After more searching, I decided that paying that much for a hiking stick was ridiculous when I could walk into the nearby woods and find plenty of candidates.
Searching for just the right stick is the biggest challenge, but the hunt is fun, too, despite getting mosquito bit, cut by thorns and enduring doses of bug repellent to make sure I don’t pick up ticks. I carry a folding saw, knives and whatever else I need in a Civil War ammunition bag I bought years ago at a Civil War reenactment. Made of canvas, it’s covered with creosote to make it waterproof.
My mom has three of my sticks – one to help steady her when she goes to her mail box on snowy days and two because she likes wooded things. One of my uncles has one, and I’ve given away a couple of others to people who liked them. A stick that I dubbed a “voodoo stick” didn’t go to the Salvation Army. My first real attempt at woodcarving looked like something in an old jungle adventure movie, and my attempts to carve calligraphy came out looking downright evil.
I recently purchased an electric wood carver, so I’ll soon see if my carving will improve. My family gave me a carving knife set for Christmas, but the going’s been slow. As a samurai warrior once said, “Everything is hard at first.”
Being quarantined fueled a desire for a physical hobby to go along with writing. I can get in the woods and away from ringing telephones – well, mostly get away from them – while getting some real exercise. More exercise comes with stripping the bark off the stick I find. Sometimes the bark just peels right off, but most of the time I have to sand and whittle. One fellow I talked to recently suggested using steel wool and water in some cases.
Hopefully, some people will profit from my first artistic endeavors. A lot of sweat went into the staffs along with a few drops of my blood. I use only deadwood and avoid cutting branches off live trees or cutting down saplings, thus I avoid doing harm to the environment.
I’ll try to make more elaborate sticks and canes as my woodcarving skills improve. And if people can enjoy the products of my labor, I’ll be happy with that. Being able to work on something that doesn’t involve sitting behind a desk and making phone calls relieves a lot of stress, and I’m one of those people who has to be doing something all the time, anyway.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.