It was an odd misstep by an otherwise iconic franchise. The year was 1979, and someone came up with the not so brilliant idea of sending James Bond into outer space.
I remember seeing “Moonraker” as a kid years ago, and I wasn’t impressed. But another science fiction movie of sorts called “Star Wars” had just made a killing the year before at the box office, so it wasn’t surprising to realize that someone thought it would be a good idea to put Bond on a spaceship as well, and to have a big gun fight in outer space.
I started thinking about “Moonraker” a few weeks ago after reading that the long-delayed Bond 25 movie has been delayed yet again.
No real surprise here, but the coronavirus pandemic is once again to blame.
The studio now says “No Time to Die” is being pushed back to Oct. 8 with the hope that the pandemic will be over by then.
I’ve seen all of the Bond movies featuring Daniel Craig as the titular super spy, and was planning to watch his last one as well. However, after multiple delays associated with the pandemic and theater closures, I’m not really for sure anymore if I will bother watching this one or not. Maybe I’ll just wait for the eventual DVD release.
Mom loved all of the James Bond movies, which is why I ended up seeing most of them, either in the theater or at home. The original Sean Connery movies were before my time, although I have seen a couple of those on television. Mom enjoyed Roger Moore’s portrayal as Bond, so I ended up seeing most of those, including the ill-advised “Moonraker.”
Timothy Dalton did an OK job as Bond and Pierce Bronson more or less excelled in the role, although his last outing as the super spy was a bit over the top.
As someone who enjoys nostalgia, I love seeing old franchises being brought back to life. Of course, if you are going to update an old movie or beloved characters from decades past, you must always treat the source material with respect.
The good news is that it’s kind of hard to get Bond wrong, as long as you have a good actor playing the role and a competent script that doesn’t involve space ships and laser guns.
Those Roger Moore movies made an early impression on me in life. It was an odd mix of action, violence, a cool sound track, interesting bad guys and a super suave spy with a license to kill all packaged into one movie. Jaws, not the giant shark but instead the iconic Bond villain, made such an impression on fans that he returned in sequels, and even ended up fighting Bond in outer space in “Moonraker.”
I’m sure the franchise will continue once Craig is officially gone, although there is still a lingering question about whether or not movie theaters will ever fully recover from the pandemic. One of the bigger movie studios, Warner Brothers, made the decision earlier this year to release all of its 2021 movies on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time that they are released in theaters. Of course, considering that most theaters are still closed, those movies are largely being viewed by streaming audiences as opposed to big screen audiences.
Personally, I would rather just see the new movies released on DVD. That way you could technically own a physical copy of a new movie and watch it over as many times as you would like without the hassle of streaming.
Who knows. Maybe the days of watching big movies on the big screen are over for good. After all, who wouldn’t prefer watching a new release in the comfort of their own home as opposed to the aggravation of a crowded theater and the always (very tall) guy that ends up sitting in the seat right in front of you in the local theater.
The last time I was in a movie theater was back in December of 2019. Since that time I’ve grown comfortable with the idea of watching movies — at least what’s left of movies — in the comfort of my own living room. Instead of delaying Bond 25 over and over again, maybe it should be released via streaming and DVD.
