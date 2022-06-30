The doors to the new regional transit station in Bluefield are finally open, and the timing couldn’t be better.
Gas prices are soaring, and some in our region are searching for alternative solutions. That includes public transportation.
The Bluefield Transit system provides an affordable option for those who are feeling pain at the pump while struggling with inflation.
In fact, when plans were first announced nearly four years ago for the Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station, few could have foreseen that the cost of regular unleaded gasoline would be nearly $5 a gallon when the facility opened.
Unfortunately, this is the sad reality that we are currently dealing with. Combined with high electric bills, and inflation-fueled price increases in food, home supplies and most other essential needs, these are difficult financial times.
If gas prices keep climbing, it is likely that more will be taking the bus in the near future.
The transfer station was officially opened on June 23. Gov. Jim Justice was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the facility. It will serve as the hub of the city’s Bluefield Area Transit bus system. It was constructed utilizing more than $527,000 in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, along with funds from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration and local funding.
The Bluefield Area Transit system serves more than 200,000 annual passengers on routes in Mercer and McDowell counties. That number will likely grow in the weeks and months ahead, unless a solution is found to the nation’s gas price crisis.
Until then it is good to know that the Bluefield Area Transit is available and ready to meet the transportation needs of area residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.