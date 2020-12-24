The writing was on the wall, or should I say in the paper. I wish I had saved the article from BDT informing that the utility regulatory agency in Virginia had refused a rate increase for Appalachian Power. The article said they carefully reviewed financials for the power company for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, and found they were very profitable and did not need an increase.
Fast forward to your recent article informing us Appalachian Power is requesting 43.8 million dollar increase for our area. The company says it is to recover expenses for, get this, 2017, 2018 and 2019. I think I remember that was the same reason they offered for their last increase. Now you can believe our so called Public Service Commission will grant an increase. They try to snow us by saying they only grant a partial increase. The name of the commission should be changed to the WV Utility granting authority. I for one do not believe that the PSC has any concern for our citizens or the challenges of our times. One would almost think the PSC has the power company in their pockets. I doubt our PSC will go to the lengths that Virginia did to protect its citizens, so get ready for another dip into your income.
Charles Hampton, Sr.,
Princeton
