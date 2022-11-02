More residents of Mercer County are taking an interest in the importance of tearing down abandoned and dilapidated structures. These potentially dangerous eyesores can be found across our area.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million state grant last month for demolishing dilapidated homes. Since that time, a number of local residents have dropped off applications for the demolition program, and others have contacted Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer, for more information on how to participate.
In addition to the $1.5 million award to the county, the state Department of Environmental Protection also allocated $1.5 million to the city of Bluefield for the demolition of dilapidated structures and $275,000 to the city of Princeton.
So the demolition program will benefit residents living both in the county and the city limits.
Mills said after a recent article about the program appeared in the Daily Telegraph, her office saw increased interest in the demolition process from county residents. About 21 applications were received that week alone.
Nine people requested an application by email, six more came into Mill’s office and more called by telephone. Others sought to submit an application online. One woman living in Roanoke, Va., called Mills about a property she owns outside of Bramwell. The property proved to be outside the town limits and eligible for a county application, according to Mills.
“It’s been a revolving door,” Mills said of people seeking to participate in the demolition program. “We have plenty of money and we want to make the best use of it to clean up our county.”
The grant pays for removing asbestos if any is found, demolishing the structure and cleaning up the lot, Mills said. The county currently is not placing liens on dilapidated structures.
We are pleased to hear that there has been a lot of interest in the program. The more property owners who participate the quicker dilapidated structures will be identified and removed.
Applications and complaint forms are available on the door of the dilapidated structures officer’s office in the Memorial Building at 1500 West Main Street in Princeton. Mills can be contacted at 304-431-8538 or 304-325-6354. Her email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
The more eyesores that can be removed the better for our region.
