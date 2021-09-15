At first glance, you wouldn't realize that our region is in the midst of a public health emergency.
Stores are full of shoppers, most of whom are largely maskless and still refusing to practice social distancing. Fairs and festivals are underway across our region, along with football games and other sporting events that tend to attract large crowds. Restaurants are packed full of customers, and area roadways are congested with traffic.
Sure many of those folks who are out and about are fully vaccinated, which is great news. But there are a large number of local residents who also remain unvaccinated. Furthermore, area health officials are still encouraging everyone — regardless of their vaccination status — to mask up in stores and practice social distancing, largely in part to the growing number of breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.
Sadly, some in our region still seem to be oblivious to the ongoing Delta-variant fueled surge.
But it's real, and it is happening right now.
Local hospitals and intensive care units are full of COVID-19 patients, and our region's health care system is being strained right now. Everyone from rescue squad personnel to hospital workers are struggling to keep up with the surge of new cases and patients who are sick enough to seek hospitalization.
So much that a delegation of local health care professionals are pleading with the public to take the pandemic seriously.
It would be prudent for everyone to listen to them.
Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling was one of those who spoke during Monday's press conference. She said anyone who comes to the hospital and needs a bed in the intensive care unit may have to wait in the emergency department because a bed may not be available.
Bowling says a triage system is in place at the PCH ER and some patients may be screened in an ambulance and stay in that ambulance bed until one is available in the ER. But that means the ambulance may not be available to respond to another emergency call.
Bowling warns that the situation may get worse, predicting that local COVID infections will continue to grow over the next few weeks with more individuals ending up in the ICU. And even after the surge peaks, more hospitalizations and deaths will occur for seven to 10 days, because of the lag time from onset to severe symptoms. Already in Mercer County alone, 137 virus deaths have been reported to date.
For now, area residents are being asked not to visit the ER unless they are experiencing an acute illness and to not call 911 unless it is a real emergency.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the number of positive cases in the county continue to soar, with more than 900 in August and September on track to exceed that number.
Linda Hutchens, director of the Bluestone Health System, said 254 COVID tests were administered last week and 124 of them came back positive.
Sean Cantrell, COO of the Bluefield Rescue Squad, said the demand for emergency transport is high right now, but each rescue unit must be decontaminated after transporting a COVID patient.
Bowling has a simple message for everyone — wear a mask, avoid large crowds for now, practice basic mitigation measures and please get vaccinated.
What else can we say?
The virus is raging, and community spread is rampant right here in our region due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
If we don't take this seriously, and treat it as the real public health emergency that it is, the situation will only continue to worsen.
