Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, says the Mercer County Health Department is in “disarray.”
That’s probably an understatement at this point.
In fact, the situation is so bad that Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is calling upon state officials to intervene.
“Due to the critical situation in regards to the current outbreak, I think we should have some additional direction from the state as to how we should proceed,” Puckett told the Daily Telegraph Monday. “There is a considerable amount of stress with our health department staff, and we desperately need additional resources to help curb the crisis we are seeing with COVID-19. For years, cuts to public health across our country, and down through states and communities, have decimated our ability to operate effectively.”
Puckett is correct. We are facing a full-blown public health emergency in Mercer County and no one on the board of health is leading the response to this crisis. Last week, the chairman of the board of health, Dr. Randy Stevens, resigned, along with County Health Officer Kathy Wides. Susan Kadar, the health department’s administrator, retired.
Three residents of Mercer County have died so far, and Crouch says the state is attempting to confirm from the health department if there have been additional virus-related deaths in Mercer. So far 167 people in Mercer County have contracted COVID-19. Thirty nine of those individuals have recovered from the virus, according to the state, but 125 of those 167 cases are still considered active.
The focal point of our outbreak is the Princeton Health Care Center where more than 60 staff members and residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Sixteen people at the health care center were hospitalized Sunday night as a result of COVID-19. Governor Jim Justice is calling the nursing home a “super hot spot” for COVID-19, hardly a comforting description.
One thing is now clear. The Mercer County Board of Health is failing in its response to this pandemic.
Sadly, we saw this crisis coming months ago, long before the pandemic gained traction locally.
The warning signs date back to 2018, when the board of health put politics before public health. At the time, Puckett was a member of the health board who advocated for a revamping of the county’s clean air ordinance and a ban on smoking in indoor places like bingo parlors and private clubs. But that common sense suggestion got him ousted from the board.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. What followed was great confusion and a clear lack of leadership.
On March 25, as the pandemic was raging, the health department announced it was closing its facility to the public. That was hardly a comforting message to concerned citizens who were looking to the board of health for answers.
Then came the lack of communication.
As local virus numbers continued to increase, this newspaper struggled to get information — often the most basic of details — from the health board, particularly after 5 p.m. Repeated messages left by the Daily Telegraph were never returned. Instead, we were told that all questions regarding the pandemic had to submitted in writing, and would then be forwarded to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler for an approved response. What? Silter is a lawyer. He isn’t a public health professional. All this stonewalling occurred at a time when the public demanded, and rightfully so, timely information about local virus cases.
It should also be noted that two of the remaining members of the board of health, Stacey Hicks and Roger Topping, also have a conflict of interest. Hicks also serves on the board of the Princeton Health Care Center and Topping is the former administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center.
Sadly, our local board of health was woefully unprepared for this pandemic, and their response to the crisis has been anemic at best. Now we are a COVID-19 hot spot.
It should be noted that the board of health did submit a press release Tuesday to the Daily Telegraph that sought to assure the citizens of Mercer County that the health department was open and operating. OK. But what we must have during this pandemic is a proactive health board that is doing everything within its power to control this outbreak and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That’s why we second Puckett’s call for state intervention, particularly if officials can find the manpower and resources needed to ensure an appropriate response to this crisis.
The county commission must also take immediate steps to ensure that we have a board of health that is qualified, competent and capable of responding to this public health crisis. If it comes down to dissolving the current board, and appointing a new one, then so be it.
Time is an issue. If we don’t act decisively, we risk losing control of this pandemic locally.
