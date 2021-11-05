Given the current political polarization in Washington, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find an issue that both Republicans and Democrats can rally behind.
Here is one. The No Time Limit for Justice Act, a bipartisan measure that was introduced last week by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would deliver additional resources to support victims of child sexual abuse and incentivize states to pursue the prosecution of these horrendous crimes.
The measure would provide states that meet certain requirements a 5 percent increase in federal grant funding under the Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) program to help train law enforcement and prosecutors in addressing child sexual abuse.
States would be eligible for the funding increase if they eliminated both the statute of limitations for prosecuting child sexual abuse and the statute of limitations for civil suits involving child sexual abuse.
“Those who sexually abuse children are the lowest of the low, and their victims deserve justice,” Capito said. “In West Virginia, we are strong examples of a state that stands up for victims and pursues criminals, no matter how long it takes. As one of only seven states to have eliminated the statute of limitations for all felony sex crimes, West Virginia would benefit greatly under this bill through increased funding for law enforcement and prosecutors addressing child sexual abuse.”
“No child should ever have to endure the trauma of child sex abuse, which can lead to devastating and long-lasting effects,’ Gillibrand added. “As lawmakers, we must do everything in our power to support these victims and respond in a manner that meets the unique needs of their situation.”
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, every nine minutes a child is sexually abused in the United States — about one in nine girls and one in 53 boys under 18 years of age with more than 93 percent of the victims knowing their perpetrator.
However, a majority of child victims do not reveal their abuse until later in life. One study from the National Institutes of Health found that 60 to 80 percent of victims of childhood sexual abuse wait until adulthood to disclose their abuse.
The federal criminal code does not impose a statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, according to Capito and Gillibrand. However, in the majority of states, statutes of limitations deprive victims and survivors of child sexual abuse of the opportunity to seek justice from their abusers.
This federal measure would work to ensure that is no longer the case.
We can’t imagine why a single Democrat or Republican would vote against this common sense bill.
All lawmakers, regardless of their political ideology, should be committed to protecting children from sexual predators.
The No Time Limit for Justice Act demands immediate and full consideration in Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.