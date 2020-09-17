Intuit’s new prosperity hub for downtown Bluefield is on track to be open and operational by Jan. 1, if not sooner. Alorica, the employment partner for Intuit, has already hired 170 employees and intends to have 300 on board by Jan. 1. In the meantime, renovations are continuing at the former Summit Bank building in downtown Bluefield, which is being transformed into the prosperity hub.
The project, like everything else across the region, was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. But Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with technology information giant Intuit on the prosperity hub, continued to work during the pandemic. The company is currently stationed at its temporary headquarters on Commerce Street, also in downtown Bluefield.
But the bulk of Alorica’s employees transitioned to working from home after a “stay at home” order was issued by Gov. Jim Justice back in April. All of the employees are still working from home at the moment with the intent of relocating to the prosperity hub once it is ready.
“Right now, we are 100 percent working from home,” John Miller, on-site manager of Alorica, told the Daily Telegraph last week. “It’s worked out fairly well. We didn’t see any hiccups and the process was seamless. The Intuit folks really helped us out to make the transition.”
Miller believes the ongoing work at the former bank building site could be finished as early as Dec. 1.
“We are matching the pace of the building (renovations) with the hiring,” Miller said. “As we get closer (to the finish) we are picking up the pace.”
Intuit announced its expansion into Bluefield in late March 2019 and set up temporary headquarters in the former AAA building on Commerce Street. All of the company’s employees in Bluefield are currently trained to aid customers online with either Mint or Quickbooks, two of many Intuit products available online.
Miller estimates that between 45 to 50 of the employees in Bluefield work with Mint with the rest helping QuickBook customers.
Motorists who travel through downtown Bluefield on a regular basis have probably noticed all of the exterior work that is underway on the old bank building. Being able to watch the transformation of this downtown landmark into the new prosperity hub is certainly exciting. It’s also great to hear that the project is on target for a January 1, or earlier, completion date.
Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, says there are new businesses in the downtown area now and more that are interested in locating downtown as a result of Intuit’s arrival.
That is certainly good news. Once the full prosperity hub is operational, we also can expect to see even more foot and vehicular traffic in the city’s downtown area.
Despite all of the challenges associated with the pandemic, these are still exciting times for Bluefield. The prosperity hub project, in particular, creates new hope for the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.