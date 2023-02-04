Some home owners in Mercer County have received property reassessment notices in recent days. Those who receive such a letter will probably notice an increase in their property values. That also translates into higher real estate tax bills for 2023.
Property values have increased on average by about 10 percent, according to Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle.
Cottle says notices were mailed to 2,750 residents because they will see an increase of more than 10 percent. He says only those who see their taxes go up more than 10 percent will receive a letter. That translates to about one-third of property owners in the county.
Property reassessments are completed every three years as required by state law, according to Cottle.
“Each year, one-third of county property is reassessed,” Cottle said, adding that after a period of three years 100 percent of all property in the county goes through the reassessment process.
While some in the county have complained about their reassessment notices, Cottle says the process is “fair and equal to everyone.” It is monitored by the state auditor’s’ office, with the value of a home based on things like how much comparable housing in the area where a person lives has been sold for.
For example, the fair market value of a house may be $100,000, then the assessed value is $60,000.
“It is 60 percent of the fair market value,” Cottle said, which is what the property tax is based on.
According to Realtor.com, the median listing price of a house in Mercer County in October 2022 was $168,000. That was up almost 47 percent from October 2021.
One of the more unusual repercussions from the pandemic was a shift in population demographics. At the beginning of the pandemic, some relocated from larger cities to more rural areas like Mercer County. As a result, home prices increased and fewer homes were available for purchase on the market. At the time, virus cases were higher in larger population centers and lower in rural areas like southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Cottle believes the county is in the process of “catching up” since the value of homes has risen during the last three years in the aftermath of the pandemic.
While we realize that higher real estate tax bills could cause further aggravation for those families on fixed or limited incomes, it is important to remember that anyone who may not agree with their new property reassessment rates can appeal them.
But first Cottle recommends any property owner who is not satisfied with their reassessment to contact his office.
“If you think you are over-appraised come into the office,” he said. “We can work with you 100 percent and explain the tax and we can adjust if needed.”
If the concerns of the property owner are not resolved at that time, they can then appeal the reassessment rate to the county’s review and equalization board for a proper hearing.
