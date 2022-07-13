Back in 1975, I became a fan of a science fiction show called “Space:1999.” It showcased a future that featured a big place called Moon Base Alpha that mostly watched over big graveyards of radioactive waste. Apparently, nuclear power is the big thing in this future, but the solution to all this radioactive waste is to ship it off to the dark side of the moon.
Unfortunately, all of this waste develops some weird problem involving magnetism and explodes, knocking the moon out of orbit and right out of the solar system. The show’s premise revolves around the inhabitants of Moon Base Alpha trying to find a new home.
Now, if something like this actually happened, life on Earth would be utterly wrecked and it would take the moon thousands of years to reach the nearest star. In the show, the moon reaches a new solar system at least once a week. “Space:1999” is a fun show if you like Seventies stuff, but from scientific standpoint, unlikely to the extreme.
We still don’t have moon bases or regular flights to the moon, but our phones are a lot more advanced than anything they actually had on that show. They’re still using typewriters of all things. I understand that a reboot of the show, “Space:2099” will address some of these issues.
I haven’t thought about that show in quite a while, but it came to mind when I heard about the super moon expected on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the forecast called for cloudy skies, so I wasn’t sure if I was going to see it.
A full moon that’s dubbed a super moon looks bigger than usual because its orbit takes it slightly closer than usual to Earth.
A full moon is a nice sight already, so seeing a bigger one is even better. Seeing the full moon through a telescope when I was a kid was a big experiences. Pardon the cliche, but I felt like I could reach out and touch it. I have some really nice German binoculars, so I should try that again sometime.
Of course, I consider that moment when astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon as one of the big moments of my life. That cemented my interest in the moon. and yes, I believe we actually went to the moon. Sixties video technology couldn’t handle a fake moon landing.
I’ve also heard the conspiracy theory that director Stanley Kubrick helped fake Apollo 11 because he made that movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” the previous year. Well, I understand that Kubrick was such a stickler for authenticity, he would have insisted on going to the moon and filming the scenes there.
There are now plans to send astronauts to the moon again and actually set up a base. It wouldn’t anything like Moon Base Alpha. Think of it as camping compared to being in a hotel. Scientists are now working out all of the problems that come with such a project. One major problem is moon dust.
From what I understand, the moon’s covered with a very fine dust that’s razor sharp. It has a static charge that makes it stick to everything, and it’s bad for both machinery and human beings. Armstrong and astronaut Buzz Aldrin unwittingly carried that dust back into the lunar module after they returned from their first walk. They literally became the first people to smell the moon.
This new moon mission, dubbed Artemis, could take astronauts back to the moon by the end of this decade. I wonder if people will cluster around their televisions and, just as likely, watch on their laptops and cellphones as American astronauts set foot on the moon again. Will there be that same excitement that gripped the world back on July 20, 1969 when Neil Armstrong climbed down the lunar module’s ladder and set foot on the moon?
I hope that return to the moon is just as exciting as Apollo 11. I’d like some kids to have a special memory to share years from now.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.