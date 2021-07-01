Large-scale economic development projects create excitement and hope for the region when they are announced, but they also take time to come to fruition.
The excavation work that is now underway near the border of Tazewell and Russell counties is the first visible phase of work on a $228 million fish farm project that will ultimately raise and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon annually while also creating more than 200 new jobs for the region.
Known as Project Jonah, the facility will be located near Richlands and is being called the world’s largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility. It is being developed by Pure Salmon, a global leader in aquaculture.
The project has been years in the making. In fact, talk of a possible fish farm for the region dates all the way back to 2013, when Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, visited Israel in search of an economic development project for the region.
Now, eight years later, Project Jonah is approaching the construction stage. In anticipation of the development, area businesses are being asked to consider providing goods and services to the fish farm.
Once it is operational, the company wants to use local businesses first for its goods and services, according to Charlie Stacy, the Eastern District member on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
“If they can’t get those locally they have to make other arrangements,” Stacy said. “We want all businesses to at least take a look and register.”
The company’s website is pure-salmonva.com and has an option to click on “Opportunities.”
Hundreds of construction workers also will be needed during the construction phase of the project.
“This is something we don’t do every day, with a project of this scale,” Stacy said. “A large-scale project like this tries to tap every local resource available and then they have them lined up in preparation for the work of the construction phase.”
More than 200 acres of land near Southwest Virginia Community College was purchased in the summer of 2020 for the project.
It’s good to see that Project Jonah is now approaching the construction stage.
With hope area businesses will be able to form partnerships with the fish farm to provide goods and services for Project Jonah once the facility is up and operational. The more jobs and services that are provided locally the greater the benefit is to the region’s economy.
