Today’s (9/18/2020) editorial needs a reply.
Entitled “The list of Joe Biden gaffes is long and varied,” could also be entitled the list of Trump’s gaffes is long and varied. Here are just a few.
“Trump suggests ‘injection of disinfectant to beat COVID-19’” (nbcnews.com,) is just not a simple misspeak, it could be deadly to those that try it. (NYC Poison Control sees uptick in calls after Trump’s disinfectant comments, NPR).
Warning to all those hunters and hikers out there — “When trees fall down, after a short interval.... — well they just explode,” (whitehouse.gov).
Who can ever forget his comment about women — “Trump grab them by the p...y,” (nytimes.com). I believe Biden’s cursing does not rise to this level of disrespect!
Very few, except the Trump hardcore supporters, excuse his downplaying of the seriousness of COVID-19 in the early months and certainly not the daughter, of a Trump supporter, who blames him for her father’s death. (Daughter of Trump supporter, who died of COVID-19, rips presidential comments to Woodard, nbcnews.com).
As to charges of plagiarism, let’s not forget Melania’s use of parts of Michelle’s speeches. (”No one to be fired after Melania Trump ‘plagiarized’ Michelle Obama, cnn.com).
I would also like to remark on how disrespectful the Bluefield leaders have and continue to be to their tax paying residents who live on the other side of the bridge. We all know, if they or their friends were affected like this, whatever the problem, it would have been resolved months ago! Forming a committee to study the problem is, based on my experience with committees, just a way to postpone action, with the hope that the problem just fades away.
Ignoring your citizens, no matter who they are, only embarrasses you and Bluefield!
Thank you.
Bill Skeat
Athens
