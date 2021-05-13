In the past month, West Virginia’s senior Senator Joe Manchin came out to endorse the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. His public support of this monumental labor rights bill will prove essential to its future passage.
This legislation would empower workers across the United States and in West Virginia by expanding the National Labor Relations Board’s ability to fine employers who break labor laws, make mandatory union-busting meetings illegal, prevent employees from being fired for organizing a union, and several other pro-labor initiatives.
Along with this, it would significantly weaken existing anti-worker Right-to-Work laws across the country. In our state, we have a long history of labor unions fighting for working people from the Battle of Matewan to the teacher strikes that took place in recent years.
As a lifelong West Virginian, Sen. Manchin knows how important unions have been to our state by ensuring people are able to have productive jobs that include livable wages as well as long-term benefits.
I applaud our senator’s decision and I know that he endorsed this bill because he knows the importance of unionization. For too long, big businesses have abused their workers by underpaying and overworking their employees.
With the PRO Act, a new era will begin as workers have more of a choice to organize unions. With all of this, I’m very happy with Sen. Manchin’s decision and I hope he will also work to pass the For The People Act – another consequential bill that’d help all West Virginians.
Lake Young,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.