When it comes to preserving history, museums play an important role. In addition to protecting items of cultural or historic interest for future generations, a visit to a museum can also enrich young minds and elevate the understanding of elders as they assimilate the offerings of the past.
That’s why we were excited to hear that plans for a new museum in Princeton are in the works for the city’s historic grassroots district.
Lori McKinney, executive director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective, said a non-profit organization has secured and intends to develop three properties in that area to establish the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture & History.
The late Gunter collected a treasure trove of culturally significant artifacts, which help preserve the industrial and cultural history of the state and nation’s industrial heritage, according to McKinney.
Gunter’s dream was to preserve the past to share with future generations, according to his daughter Marcie Gabor, curator of the collection.
“My father’s collection encompasses an incredible body of artifacts including steam engines, early vehicles, agricultural machinery and equipment, antique toys and memorabilia,” she said recently. “Dad collected these items throughout his lifetime in Southern West Virginia. His dream was to preserve the past to share with future generations.”
The family hopes the new museum will be a destination for families, students, educators, tourists and children of all ages.
It will be developed at a site adjacent to the existing Princeton Railroad Museum. The project will be completed in phases.
McKinney believes the new Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture & History, combined with the existing Railroad Museum and Agricultural Museum and the recently announced Mythical Collectors Unauthorized Vehicle Museum, will help establish the city’s grassroots district as both a destination for tourists and a location where history is preserved and celebrated.
We, too, are excited about this latest addition to the city’s growing museum district.
It will help bring additional visitors to the area, while also providing a new venue for tourists and local residents alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.