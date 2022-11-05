In the Daily Telegraph’s long history, I am likely the only employee whose initial job interview was conducted at the Community Christmas Tree party.
It seemed a little strange at the time — especially since I was unaware I was being interviewed for a job. Looking back, I now believe that karma intervened, arranging a fateful meeting with my soon-to-be mentor and changing the course of my young life forever.
•••
The Daily Telegraph has sponsored the Community Christmas Tree for more than a century. This year marks our 105th party.
The program is known to most in the community as “Little Jimmie” — a reference to the iconic drawing that always accompanies the annual kickoff of the campaign. The image shows a girl and young boy in a scene of poverty with a pitiful Christmas tree and no gifts. The girl tells the boy, “At’s all right Jimmie. Maybe he’ll come nex’ Chris’mas.”
This heart-wrenching drawing is symbolic of what the Community Christmas Tree program is all about — making sure no child goes without a gift.
Preparations for the event begin moving full steam in November. In the pre-pandemic years, hundreds of volunteers helped out in a variety of ways, including registering children, shopping and packing bags.
Since COVID walloped our nation and world, things have changed a bit. But the end goal remains the same — making Christmas special for all children in our region.
Hundreds of other individuals in our community and across the United States assist the program in an equally vital role by donating to the campaign. These contributions, large and small, are again iconic of the spirit of Little Jimmie.
If a community comes together, it can unite for a greater good.
•••
I was introduced to Little Jimmie when my college sorority volunteered to assist one year with party prep. I was so impressed, I came back the next day to help out with the actual party. A personal vow was then made to volunteer with the program in years to come.
In the months after my college graduation, fate began to intercede. In October, I became a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.
A correspondent is not a staff member, but rather writes stories as needed and is paid per byline and photo. The extra cash helped out with my own Christmas shopping.
Although I popped into the newsroom on occasion, I usually worked with the city editor and copy editors. I recognized then-Executive Editor Tom Colley in his glass, “fishbowl” office, but had little interaction with him.
Tom was a tall and imposing man, with all the characteristics of an old-school editor. In truth, he kinda scared the hell out of me.
In my youthful naivety, I did not realize Tom headed up the Community Christmas Tree until I saw him on the day of party prep. I was stuffing bags; Tom was overseeing the operation.
A few hours in, I was quite surprised when Tom motioned me to a diner-style booth in the back of the recreation center and requested that I “take a seat.”
He asked a lot of questions about me, my background, my education and my current work as a correspondent. Although confused, I answered politely.
Party prep continued, as did my work as a correspondent. And, a day or two later, I received a call from a copy editor asking if I could stop in and identify an individual in one of my photos.
An hour later I was in the newsroom. Typically, I always made sure to dress very professionally when I visited the Daily Telegraph office. But on this day I was running errands and attired in blue jeans with ripped knees and a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.
While identifying an image on a negative strip, I was shocked to hear Tom bellow my name from his office.
Hesitantly, I walked toward the fishbowl expecting to get a rightly deserved dressing down for my attire. Instead, Tom once again asked me to “take a seat.”
He told me a reporter’s position was opening in the newsroom, and offered me the job. I was shocked and thrilled, but immediately answered yes — all the while crossing my legs and trying to hide my ripped jeans with my hands.
•••
Although journalism wasn’t a career goal while I was in college, I loved the job. In ensuing years, I became Lifestyles Editor, City Editor and then, Managing Editor — Tom’s No. 2.
In those years I often joked with Tom that I was so busy at the office I didn’t get to help out with the party. But that was OK. Little Jimmie was Tom’s baby, and he was passionate about the program.
In fact, on the day of the party newsroom folks saw a completely different side of Tom. He would trade his customary suit and tie for a sweater and Santa hat, and return to the office in a jovial — almost silly — mood.
Tom loved bringing Christmas to kids.
•••
In December 2008 Tom returned from another successful party and I popped into the fishbowl to provide a rundown of the day’s news. Tom’s mood, however, was markedly different than usual.
In a solemn tone he asked, “Who’s going to take care of this when I’m gone?”
Once again, he’d managed to confuse me and I questioned what he was talking about.
“Little Jimmie,” he replied. “Who’s going to take care of it when I’m gone?”
The seriousness of his voice jolted me. I told Tom that I had always tried to have his back, and that included the Community Christmas Tree, too.
He seemed appreciative of my answer, and we moved on to other things.
I didn’t think much about the exchange until a few weeks later when Tom died of a sudden, massive heart attack in early January.
I have wondered since if he had a premonition on that fateful party day.
•••
This season marks my 13th year working with Little Jimmie. In just a few weeks we will be kicking off the campaign again.
In that time I have learned that the weeks leading up to the event can be crazy and anxious and worrisome, but that it is all worth it in the end when children in need experience Christmas.
I have learned the overwhelming feeling of goodwill when a community comes together to take care of its own.
And, most importantly, I have learned why Tom always smiled on Little Jimmie day.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
