I recently purchased a couple of older books that caught my attention. I say older, but they aren’t really that old. Their publication dates were just about four or five years ago.
Of course, given everything that has happened since 2020, four or five years ago can feel like an eternity.
Still the books in question are quite timely, at least if you consider their titles. Two, in particular, stand out.
One is a how-to-survive any type of disaster guidebook and the other deals with conspiracies of all sorts, from a hundred years ago to the present — or at least the pre-COVID world.
Gosh, had this book been published more recently, there could have been an entire section dedicated to COVID-19 conspiracies. As you probably already know, there is no shortage of conspiracy theories out there as it relates to the ongoing pandemic. Some are interesting to read and others are downright scary. But the one that I flat out reject is the argument that the virus isn’t real. Anyone who has had COVID can attest to the fact that it is real.
First up on my reading list was the disaster survival hand-guide book.
While the subject matter may seem a little overdramatic, consider everything we’ve endured since the year 2020, and the arrival of COVID.
Even now, more than two years later, there are still people wearing masks in stores across our region. And the virus is starting to surge once again, thanks to the latest Omicron variant.
Of course, if you have gone this far into the pandemic without catching COVID, consider yourself lucky.
Monkeypox also has been making headlines as of late, although questions still remain as to how this particular virus is transmitted.
Nobody knew what to expect from COVID in early 2020. The end result of that uncertainty was a lot of unprecedented mandates from governors in various states. The closure of small businesses, along with churches and social gatherings, was questioned by some after larger big box stores were allowed to remain open.
Stay at home orders, also a first for our particular generation, were largely ignored by area residents. And I only recall one case of a local person actually being charged by law enforcement for defying the stay-at-home order issued by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
Those were strange times, indeed.
Who knows what the future will bring? Will another pandemic disrupt the world once again? Or is our country on the brink of another recession, as many experts (and probably a few conspiracy theorists as well) are warning? Who knows? That’s why there is no harm in preparing for the next calamity, whatever it may be.
The book I recently purchased offers plenty of advice on surviving everything from extreme weather and floods to earthquakes and prolonged power outages. To sum it all up in a single sentence, have extra food and water on hand, the book repeatedly suggests.
In terms of the book about conspiracy theories, the first chapter I read dealt with Big Foot. I couldn’t help it. We live in Appalachia, and as reporter Greg Jordan often reminds us, there have been Big Foot sightings in West Virginia in the past.
Well, as it turns out, there may be more to this story than just a man in a monkey suit, the book alleges. But is it true, or just another conspiracy theory?
If Big Foot isn’t your thing, there is also an entire chapter dedicated to whether Elvis is actually dead or still alive; a chapter on whether the moon landing was real or staged in a Hollywood studio; and even a discussion about whether an earlier Ebola outbreak was the work of the nefarious New World Order.
It is to bad the book wasn’t published in 2021, or even now in 2022, as there would plenty of robust topics, debates and conspiracy theories to write about with regards to the rise of COVID and all of the craziness that ensued afterwards both in America and abroad.
Together, the two books have more in common than one may realize upon first read. COVID was a national and international disaster, and those subsequent decisions and mandates issued by leaders around the world that appeared suspect to some led to arguments that were later dismissed as conspiracy theories. But if COVID has taught us anything, it is to be ready for the next disaster. Of course, those who are worried about another disaster also risk being labeled conspiracy theorists. It’s a vicious cycle.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
