Most localities in our region are observing Halloween this year on Monday, October 31. Thus there should be uniformity across the area in terms of trick-or-treating.
Fewer people are worried about the pandemic nowadays, and the forecast is calling for a high of near 60 degrees Monday.
But there is a chance for rain, and that could impact the number of children who will be out trick-or-treating. So we will need to monitor the forecast as we get closer to Monday.
Trick-or-treating hours Monday evening will generally vary from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., depending upon which community you live in. There are a few exceptions.
For example, the town of Pocahontas will permit trick-or-treating until 8:30 p.m. at night.
Another exception this year is the town of Cedar Bluff, which will host trick-or-treating on Saturday evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
If you are wondering about the hours for your community, here is a listing of local trick-or-treating hours:
• Athens, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bradshaw, Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
• Bramwel, Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
• Bluefield, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
• Bluefield, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bluewell, Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
• Cedar Bluff, Va., –Oct. 29, 5:30-9 p.m.
• Iaeger, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Narrows, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Oakvale, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pearisburg, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
• Pembroke, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
• Pocahontas, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Princeton, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Tazewell, Va., Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
• Union, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Welch, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Motorists, including those making the evening commute home Monday night, will need to be careful.
Everyone should slow down, and be on the lookout for youngsters who will be out and about trick-or-treating, while also reminding parents to keep a close eye on their children as they travel from door-to-door in search of Halloween goodies.
And we encourage all would-be destructive pranksters to stay home.
Halloween is a night for children. It is not a night for ugly, destructive and dangerous pranks.
Those who are up to no good are reminded that law enforcement officials will be out in full force Monday night looking for would-be vandals.
