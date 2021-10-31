Welcome to the season of candy corn followed by candy canes.
It’s fun-sized chocolate bars followed by weeks of homemade fudge and peanut butter pinwheels.
Sugar, butter and vanilla flavoring are the primary food groups, mixed in with a healthy dose of nuts and rich caramel.
How about an IV of canned milk to complete the toxic overload?
•••
I love Halloween.
Sweet Tarts and Snickers are a welcome flavor combination reminiscent of elementary parties and sixth-grade bike rides.
Who didn’t bring their candy stash for a trade-off with friends.
I was ever-willing to give away candy corn.
Blah!
Although I relish sugary sweetness, the color combination of the candies turned my stomach sideways.
The shades of autumn don’t always translate to the palate.
•••
Chocolate and peanut butter, now that’s another story.
Back in the day when I had the metabolism of a hummingbird, my dinner would frequently be a six-pack of Reece’s cups with each capped off with two to three tablespoons of peanut butter.
Topping it off would be a giant glass of whole milk.
Yes, that’s right. Whole milk.
The good stuff.
Not low-fat.
Not 2-percent.
Not some bean or other concoction strained and drained to look like the pure, gleaming goodness that comes from a dairy cow’s udder.
Those imposters are devil’s juice — healthiness hiding behind the wholesomeness of my childhood dinner glasses.
•••
Halloween should be a time for indulgence. As should Christmas.
It’s sweetness and sugar and decadence wrapped in a cocoon of Mom cookies.
Between the two we have the most decadent of dinners — Thanksgiving.
Who can resist this feast of a giant, juicy bird with all the fixins?
Carbs, starches and proteins, oh my!
My Thanksgiving dinner always comes with an extra two packs of four-stick butter.
I maintain that mashed potatoes are not complete unless the top of the bowl is covered in a half-inch of melted ooze.
Rolls, too, require much extra butter as does every vegetable side dish on the table.
It’s a season of celebration.
I celebrate by clogging my arteries.
•••
My brain tells me I should be dieting.
Celery over toffee.
Carrots before caramel.
Fill up on veggies with only a very modest helping of meat.
Eat lots of lettuce. And tomatoes.
Avoid the ranch dressing.
I’ve told my brain to take a hike.
I understand that eating healthy is important, but self-satisfaction is vital as well.
•••
Chocolate is my childhood. Memories of Mom as we molded balls of peanut butter and dipped them in chocolate.
I reminisce about our pre-Christmas candy days, when the kitchen would be turned into a homestyle factory of gooey goodness.
There was no spinach on the recipe cards, or low-fat sugar alternative.
We lived. We loved. We cooked.
And that is a season of richness.
January will be here soon enough.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.