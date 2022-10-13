It’s hard to be prepared for every big or small disaster that comes your way. I have a flat tire only to discover that my jack is too small for the job. I pack a lunch and leave it behind. The 3-inches of snow I was expecting becomes 12 inches while I’m driving to mom’s house.
Preparedness gets even more complicated when you have to think beyond your own needs. If you have a family, you have to think about everybody when there’s a fire or flood threatening your home. You have to think about having enough food and water on hand if the power goes out and maroons your family for days. You have to think about protecting your family’s home when flood waters rise.
Now think about planning for all the emergencies that could hit an entire county, a state or even the whole country. Hurricane Ian and the havoc it spread in Florida is a good example. We’re taking about preparations and recovery on a wartime level. Pictures of the devastation Ian wrought and war-torn ruins in Ukraine are almost interchangeable. Homes and businesses have been destroyed. How does anyone really prepare for such destructive disasters?
In the past, the potential disasters we had to worry about included natural disasters such as floods and blizzards or artificial disasters such as train derailments or chemical spills. This situation has changed. Mass shootings at public places and schools have been added to the list, and those are complicated scenarios all by themselves.
Last week, law enforcement agencies and other first responders met at the Gardner Center of I-77 in Mercer County to start putting together an emergency action plan. While the county does have a plan, it still needs refinements as threats and circumstances change.
For instance, an example of mass planning is Operation London Bridge, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal planners reviewed their plans for Her Majesty’s funeral at least once a year so any necessary refinements could be made and contingency plans considered. They considered what to do if the Queen died while overseas or at one of her estates.
I’m sure they took factors such as bad weather and the security of mourners including the Royal Family and guests like America’s president into account.
Well, planning for a mass shooter event isn’t nearly as neat since it’s so unpredictable.
The actual shooting incident usually doesn’t last very long, but a lot remains to be done after the shooter or shooters are neutralized.
Then the first responders have to deal with preserving a crime scene, making sure injured people get medical care and dealing with frightened family members wanting immediate access to their loved ones.
This creates traffic jams, confusion and more tasks for the first responders.
Thanks to cellphones and social media, word of an emergency spreads fast. When I was a teacher, we tried to keep cellphone use in the classrooms under control, but parents would get upset if we confiscated their children’s phones.
Mercer County’s first responders have a lot of work to do before a new emergency action plan is ready. The people planning Queen Elizabeth’s funeral were dealing only with a funeral.
They didn’t have to worry about a cornucopia of possible emergencies and the details that go into addressing each one of them.
It’s good that work is underway on a new plan. More than a few meetings will go into creating it, and more participants such as the local school system and the state department of highways will be brought into the planning. The effort will be worthwhile in the long run.
I’m a little superstitious when it comes to preparations. I find that if I’m ready for a problem, that problem usually doesn’t happen. and when a problem emerges, I’m better prepared for it. I’m hoping that the new emergency plan is one that never has to be used.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.